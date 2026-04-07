Rockwell Automation Plans Mega Factory in New Berlin

Milwaukee company will build 1-million-square-foot 'factory of the future.'

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Rockwell Automation has filed zoning applications to develop what the company is calling a state-of-the-art factory in New Berlin.

The Milwaukee-based industrial automation company filed applications with the city related to its plans to build a new facility on 100 acres near South Moorland Road, between Grange and College Avenues.

In a statement, Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret described the new facility as “the factory of the future.”

According to the company, the plant will use advanced automation, robotics and digital technologies. The facility will include approximately 1 million square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space, which could make it the company’s largest manufacturing site in the world.

“We chose this location because Rockwell has had its headquarters in Southeastern Wisconsin for over a century and the area already has the highly skilled workforce and culture of innovation that’s needed to bring this technology to life,” Moret stated.

Rockwell announced the project in November 2025 and revealed that the new facility would be built in New Berlin during a February earnings call.

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The new facility is part of a five-year, $2 billion investment to bolster domestic manufacturing the company announced last year.

Rockwell Automation files zoning applications for New Berlin manufacturing plant was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.