Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“The state of our county is strong and getting healthier and brighter every single day,” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley declared Thursday morning during his 2026 State of the County address.

The annual speech is typically the county executive’s longest and best-attended and the 2026 speech, held at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, was no exception. It was Crowley’s sixth address and his first since launching a campaign for governor.

The county executive used the theme of “building bridges” to underscore accomplishments from the prior year and outline goals for the future. The county is strong, he said, “because of the bridges we’ve created and the people who have helped build them.” He borrowed the conceit from the name of a small-business initiative his administration launched in 2025, which provided $10,000 grants to entrepreneurs.

While economic development is not traditionally a core function of county government, Crowley dedicated a portion of his speech to the “Building Bridges” program launched last year. One of the grantees, Lizz Tsosie Stachura of Tootsie’s Tea, provided opening remarks.

“It’s my hope that the Building Bridges Program will inspire communities throughout Wisconsin and become a model for sustainable economic growth statewide,” Crowley said.

The county executive touted that his administration has finished each year with budget surpluses, but devoted little time to the coming budget challenges the county faces. The 2026 budget included the first major service cuts since Crowley took office, and deficits are projected to continue rising over the coming years.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Crowley as Builder

County policymakers have made significant efforts over the past decade to reduce the county’s infrastructure footprint amid insurmountable maintenance costs. But Crowley highlighted major new infrastructure projects his administration has been involved in.

That included construction of a new air cargo facility and the development of a new international terminal at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, the completion of the Adventure Africa exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo, the near completion of the Forensic Science Center in Wauwatosa and the creation of a plan for restoring and redeveloping the Mitchell Park Domes.

Crowley also mentioned the successes of a signature policy of his time as county executive: affordable housing development. He announced that construction will wrap up this year on 100 new homes in central city neighborhoods being built by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity and the Emem Group. The county used federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help finance the project.

His administration has invested nearly $50 million in affordable housing projects, Crowley said. Much of that was directed to projects in suburban communities to provide more neighborhood options and mobility for low-income families.

Promises to Fight for Transit

Crowley announced that his administration was working with Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to plan a sustainable future for transit “that does not abandon riders” and build a coalition to advocate for more support from the state.

Last year, MCTS found it was running more than $10 million over budget and started cutting back service across the network. The cuts continued in the 2026 budget, with a $9.6 million cut in service.

No major routes were cut, but the system’s financial projections suggest it faces a $17 million to $20 million budget deficit in 2027.

“I have fought to deliver funding for this community from both the state and federal government before, and in the end, I won,” Crowley said. “And I promise you that I will do it again.”

In 2023, Crowley secured a deal with the state for a new 0.4% sales tax and a plan for sunsetting the county’s troubled pension system. In 2025, his administration successfully lobbied for new revenue to support the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). The funds allowed his administration to reallocate property tax revenue toward the development of a new criminal courthouse. The project, estimated at approximately $500 million, will be among the largest in county history.

Trump administration

Last year, Crowley used his speech to criticize President Donald Trump‘s attacks on equity programs and the firing of large numbers of federal workers. This year, Crowley took on the economic instability and aggressive immigration enforcement that have come to define the president’s second term so far.

“So, here’s my promise to you: I will do everything in my power to ensure that Milwaukee County does not pay the price for decisions being made in Washington, D.C.,” Crowley said.

Following devastating floods in August, the administration denied assistance to the county and other local governments in Wisconsin for repairing public infrastructure, dealing what Crowley called “an incredibly disappointing blow” to the county’s recovery.

“The costs to repair the damage to our public assets – like roads, parks, and public buildings – they still loom over us, but we must move forward without federal assistance,” Crowley said. “My administration will continue working to advocate for resources and identify responsible funding solutions so we can repair our public infrastructure.”

Crowley Thanks Governor Evers

Crowley thanked outgoing Gov. Tony Evers for his work in office, calling him “a true partner and tireless advocate.”

“I believe the best way to honor Governor Evers’ legacy is by continuing to build the bridges that he laid the foundation for,” Crowley said.

Public Safety

Crowley talked up his administration’s Credible Messengers program, one of his administration’s signature juvenile justice and public safety initiatives.

The program has “produced encouraging results,” Crowley said, announcing a 15% decrease in the number of youths who were victims of homicides and nonfatal shootings from 2024 to 2025, and a 46% reduction in the number of youth victims of retaliatory violence.

“By investing upstream, we’re doing more than just preventing violence in our neighborhoods,” Crowley said. “We’re keeping young people out of the criminal justice system and putting them on a brighter path forward.”

Public Health

Under Crowley, the county has directed funding from federal stimulus bills and a massive settlement with opioid producers and distributors into substance abuse efforts. During his speech, he announced the county was developing a new “data-driven alert system that will detect notable overdose spikes.”

“This system will deploy key personnel throughout Milwaukee County to mobilize community resources, mitigate current harm, and prevent near-term overdoses,” he said.

Crowley also mentioned that his administration has begun placing signs in county parks aimed at preventing suicides. The signs promote a 24-hour crisis line and a suicide prevention line operated by the state.

“Since 2020, nearly 40 people have lost their lives to suicide in our parks,” Crowley said. “In 2024, one of them was my best friend, Jonathan Brostoff.”

Future State Project

If everything goes according to Crowley’s plan, this will be his last State of the County speech, and this time next year he will be governor. But that didn’t stop him from promoting the Future State Plan, a new planning effort he described as “a comprehensive effort to reimagine how Milwaukee County serves everyone who lives, works, and plays in our community.”

The project is focused on this question, he said, “Do our current systems, policies, and programs truly support the future we want to create?”