Milwaukee County David Crowley announced the release of another $100,000 in grants for area small businesses.

The grants are funded through the county’s Building Bridges program, which is providing $10,000 grants to local businesses with brick-and-mortar locations.

It’s the second, and final, round of grants for the program, at least for now. The county is seeking additional state funding for the program. During both rounds, 10 small businesses were awarded $10,000 each. Grants went to businesses in West Allis, Milwaukee, South Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Oak Creek.

The Building Bridges program was created using a $200,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The County Board also approved shifting $600,000 from an existing economic development fund into the program, which will be used for “commercial corridor activation, marketing, branding and website development and maintenance,” according to Crowley’s Office.

The county is also hiring a new small business liaison to facilitate communication between the county, municipalities and entrepreneurs, according to the county administration.

“This initiative will help activate vacant storefronts, create jobs, and uplift small businesses throughout our community. That’s the kind of impact we’re aiming for, because Milwaukee County is committed to building opportunity—one small business at a time,” Crowley said in a statement announcing the awards.

Historically, the county has not sought to stimulate economic development by providing grants or incentives to businesses, as municipalities sometimes do. One goal of the program is to establish a network of contacts for future economic development efforts, as Economic Development Director Celia Benton previously stated.

The majority of grants under the Building Bridges program have been awarded to restaurants and hospitality businesses. A handful have gone to retail operations, like Tootsie’s Tea. The owner Lizz Tsosie Stachura started the business as a wholesaler and market vendor of small-batch, loose-leaf tea blends. She recently opened a retail space at 2406 W. Clybourn Ave. and will use the grant for renovations.

Another grant will be used for the redevelopment of a small warehouse in the city of Milwaukee’s Old North Milwaukee neighborhood. IV Generations Holdings, owned by Jerhonda McCrary and her four sons, plans to turn the 3,600-square-foot building into an event venue.

A number of businesses receiving funding are already established, and will use the grant to make capital investments or relocate. Ni Burmese, 2140 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., a Burmese restaurant opened earlier this year in Bay View, and will use the grant for maintenance and updates in the restaurant and kitchen area.

One grantee, Kennedy’s Circle of Wellness, is also a county contractor. The business advertises wellness services, yoga classes and psychotherapy. The business was recently awarded a $178,000 contract to run trauma-informed group sessions for men and women incarcerated at the Community Reintegration Center, the county-run correctional facility. Kennedy’s Circle of Wellness will use the new grant to open a new location at 909 W. Burleigh St., offering “yoga, group mental health sessions, and holistic healing services,” according to the county executive’s office.

“This new round of Building Bridges grant recipients will uplift the creativity and determination that make our community thrive,” Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson said in a statement.

Grant Awardees

