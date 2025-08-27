Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

County Executive David Crowley announced $100,000 worth of small business grants Tuesday, providing assistance for brick-and-mortar businesses.

The grants — 10 in total and $10,000 each — are part of the new Building Bridges Small Business Grants program created this summer. The program has funding for two rounds of grants. The first awards went to businesses in West Allis, Milwaukee, South Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. The first cohort is largely made up of bars, food service and events businesses.

The county has, traditionally, not engaged directly in economic development the way local municipalities have, providing financial incentives and assistance for businesses and real estate development. The building bridges program is intended to both help local businesses expand, or move into a brick-and-mortar location, and build out the network of business and municipal contacts the county will need to play a larger role in local economic development.

Along with grants, program participants will have access to a new small business liaison, who can help them market their business or engage their local municipal leaders.The county’s Economic Development Division partnered with a handful of local chambers of commerce and the UW Extension on the program, requiring applicants to have completed at least six hours of technical assistance training with one of the partner organizations. The award winners were selected by the Crowley administration.

“This initiative will help activate vacant storefronts, create jobs, and uplift small businesses throughout our community,” Crowley said in a statement. “That’s the kind of impact we’re aiming for, because Milwaukee County is committed to building opportunity—one small business at a time.”

The selected businesses are, among other things, using the grants to expand the footprint of their shops, make needed upgrades to their buildings or opening in a new location, according to testimonials released by the county.

“With this support, I can complete critical upgrades that will not only help The Amani Place grow in a sustainable way, but also create a more accessible and welcoming destination the Near West Side can be proud of,” said Briana Redmond.

Redmond opened her event venue at 401 N. 35th St. in a former corner tavern in Merrill Park after an initial stumble in the Amani Neighborhood. Redmond told Urban Milwaukee in 2023 that she planned to maintain much of the historic structure as she worked with an architect to bring the building, more than a century old, up to code.

Another recipient, Brim Cafe and Catering, will expand a new standalone cafe at 620 W. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Village, selling food that blends American, Arabic and Sicilian influences.

Uplifting Mansion, on the Near West Side, is also among those receiving a grant. Author, speaker and social justice advocate Deanna Singh is redeveloping the four-story, 125-year-old home on the Near West Side as a hub for entrepreneurs and events.

The new county program was funded through a a $200,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant and $600,000 from an existing economic development fund. WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes said in a statement she was proud to partner with Milwaukee County on the project.

County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson called the program, “equity in action, investing in the people, neighborhoods, and small businesses that make Milwaukee County special.”

Grant Awardees

The Amani Place, 401 N. 35th St., Milwaukee

Brim Cafe and Catering, 620 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee

Plant Joy Deli, 420 N. 63rd St., Milwaukee

Cloud 9, 3341 W. North Ave., Milwaukee

Kismet Activations, 2213 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Milwaukee

Twelve29 Lounge, 1229 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee

Redacted Escape Rooms, 10236 W. National Ave., West Allis

Uplifting Mansion, 3121 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

The Cactus Club, 2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee

All Goods, relocating in West Allis

