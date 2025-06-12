Crowley Launches Small Business Grant Program, Announces First Winner
County providing funding for brick-and-mortar businesses.
County Executive David Crowley signed a resolution Wednesday authorizing the creation of a new economic development program aimed at supporting small brick-and-mortar businesses across the county.
“We know that there are a lot of small businesses entrepreneurs who are always looking for assistance, especially if they want to move into a brick-and-mortar place,” Crowley said during a signing ceremony at West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave. “And so there are municipalities who also have commercial corridors, and quite frankly, that are becoming blighted and degraded.”
Crowley’s administration pushed the resolution through the county board in May. It authorizes the “Building Bridges” program, which make 20 grants of $10,000 each available to local small businesses and creates a new position to act as a liaison between the county, the small business community and area municipalities.
The new program is being funded by a a $200,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) grant and $600,000 from an existing economic development fund.
Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO said the program is a great example of how governments and community organizations can partner to support small businesses.
“But we also know that they need a little bit of equity to get things going, if they want to do some renovation, if they want to fix up their facade, that takes capital, and we want to be able to have businesses back as they do that, and to support them in their work to do that,” Hughes said.
Small business investing in brick-and-mortar locations will be eligible for the grants. The new county liaison will be available to help them with marketing and connecting them with local municipalities.
The initial funding for the liaison position is enough to cover the next four years. During that time, this positions will be “dedicated to providing technical assistance to small businesses, supporting our local municipalities in activating their commercial borders and enhancing the way we tell the stories of our business community,” said Economic Development Director Celia Benton.
The county is partnering with the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin, the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, Legacy Redevelopment Corporation and the UW Extension to find eligible entrepreneurs.
Crowley was joined at the signing Wednesday by the first recipient of a Building Bridges grant: Ali Acevedo, owner of All Goods, a vintage clothing store. Acevedo plans to move All Goods to a former laundromat that he has purchased and is renovating. Improvements are expected to cost approximately $150,000 and he has received a $50,000 no-interest grant from the City of West Allis, as well as a $10,000 building bridges grant.
“Ali’s business is the perfect example of what we want to see through this new program: activating a vacant, blighted building in a key commercial corridor to help create jobs and generate local economic activity,” Crowley said.
Acevedo, a Milwaukee native, started his business out of his house after moving to West Allis more than a decade ago. He began selling clothing online, eventually moving to a storefront at 1411 S. 72nd St.
“We are honored that All Goods and its owner, Ali Acevedo, have been selected as one of the first recipients,” said Mayor Dan Devine in a statement. “This recognition not only reflects the strength and potential of their business but also highlights the continued momentum and economic growth taking place in West Allis.”
