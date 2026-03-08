Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 8th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Legally Embattled Chain Quietly Closes Two Milwaukee Restaurants

1. Legally Embattled Chain Quietly Closes Two Milwaukee Restaurants

Including one that spawned a Milwaukee-based burger empire.

Mar 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Harley-Davidson Prepares To Reactivate Its Corporate Headquarters

2. Harley-Davidson Prepares To Reactivate Its Corporate Headquarters

New CEO makes the case for why in-person work matters.

Feb 27th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: MCTS Will Redesign Bus Network

3. Transportation: MCTS Will Redesign Bus Network

Facing continuing budget deficits, transit system plans another redesign of service network.

Feb 28th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee To Install Malcolm X Marker At Site Of Former Home

4. Milwaukee To Install Malcolm X Marker At Site Of Former Home

Plaque will overlook I-43 on-ramp that replaced civil rights leader’s childhood home.

Mar 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Supervisors Alarmed About Transit’s Future

5. Transportation: Supervisors Alarmed About Transit’s Future

County board members grasp for options as financial future grows darker for MCTS.

Mar 5th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Trouble at the Milwaukee Symphony

6. Murphy’s Law: Trouble at the Milwaukee Symphony

Orchestra running deficits, seeking huge increase in endowment.

Mar 3rd, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Op Ed: Wisconsin’s Utility Energy Crisis

7. Op Ed: Wisconsin’s Utility Energy Crisis

Poorly regulated public monopolies have created overstretched, unevenly maintained power grid.

Mar 1st, 2026 by Isaiah Ness

Neighbors Oppose Affordable Housing Development

8. Neighbors Oppose Affordable Housing Development

And advisory council delays review of 236-unit development.

Mar 4th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Film Buys Downer Theatre Building, Launches Renovation Campaign

9. Milwaukee Film Buys Downer Theatre Building, Launches Renovation Campaign

Nonprofit aims to give new life to city’s oldest operating theater.

Mar 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: How Wisconsin Money Funded Trump’s Policies

10. Murphy’s Law: How Wisconsin Money Funded Trump’s Policies

Bradley Foundation and Uihleins funded much of Project 2025.

Mar 5th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Noche Latina, Presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, on Monday, March 2, vs. Boston Celtics

1. Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Noche Latina, Presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, on Monday, March 2, vs. Boston Celtics

First 10,000 fans in attendance will receive Doc’s First Aid Kit, courtesy of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Feb 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Bucks

Bublr Bikes Welcomes New Outreach and Engagement Manager

2. Bublr Bikes Welcomes New Outreach and Engagement Manager

 

Mar 3rd, 2026 by Bublr Bikes

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Announces Executive Director

3. The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Announces Executive Director

 

Mar 4th, 2026 by Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Baldwin Statement on Trump Starting “Massive and Ongoing” War with Iran

4. Baldwin Statement on Trump Starting “Massive and Ongoing” War with Iran

 

Feb 28th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Progressive Bridget Maniaci Announces Democratic Primary Bid for Wisconsin State Representative

5. Progressive Bridget Maniaci Announces Democratic Primary Bid for Wisconsin State Representative

 

Mar 3rd, 2026 by Bridget Maniaci

Milwaukee Police Investigate Double Shooting at Mt Sinai Hospital; Suspect Apprehended

6. Milwaukee Police Investigate Double Shooting at Mt Sinai Hospital; Suspect Apprehended

 

Mar 2nd, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

7. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle

Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

Milwaukee County Invites Community Input on Newly Released Draft Recommendations for Future State Project

8. Milwaukee County Invites Community Input on Newly Released Draft Recommendations for Future State Project

 

Mar 2nd, 2026 by David Crowley

Rep. Donovan to Milwaukee Common Council: Do Your Job

9. Rep. Donovan to Milwaukee Common Council: Do Your Job

 

Mar 5th, 2026 by State Rep. Bob Donovan

Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

10. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season

Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now

Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us