The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Legally Embattled Chain Quietly Closes Two Milwaukee Restaurants
Including one that spawned a Milwaukee-based burger empire.
Mar 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Harley-Davidson Prepares To Reactivate Its Corporate Headquarters
New CEO makes the case for why in-person work matters.
Feb 27th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Transportation: MCTS Will Redesign Bus Network
Facing continuing budget deficits, transit system plans another redesign of service network.
Feb 28th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
4. Milwaukee To Install Malcolm X Marker At Site Of Former Home
Plaque will overlook I-43 on-ramp that replaced civil rights leader’s childhood home.
Mar 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Transportation: Supervisors Alarmed About Transit’s Future
County board members grasp for options as financial future grows darker for MCTS.
Mar 5th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
6. Murphy’s Law: Trouble at the Milwaukee Symphony
Orchestra running deficits, seeking huge increase in endowment.
Mar 3rd, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
7. Op Ed: Wisconsin’s Utility Energy Crisis
Poorly regulated public monopolies have created overstretched, unevenly maintained power grid.
Mar 1st, 2026 by Isaiah Ness
8. Neighbors Oppose Affordable Housing Development
And advisory council delays review of 236-unit development.
Mar 4th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Milwaukee Film Buys Downer Theatre Building, Launches Renovation Campaign
Nonprofit aims to give new life to city’s oldest operating theater.
Mar 2nd, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: How Wisconsin Money Funded Trump’s Policies
Bradley Foundation and Uihleins funded much of Project 2025.
Mar 5th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Noche Latina, Presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network, on Monday, March 2, vs. Boston Celtics
First 10,000 fans in attendance will receive Doc’s First Aid Kit, courtesy of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network
Feb 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Bucks
2. Bublr Bikes Welcomes New Outreach and Engagement Manager
Mar 3rd, 2026 by Bublr Bikes
7. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded
Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle
Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
9. Rep. Donovan to Milwaukee Common Council: Do Your Job
Mar 5th, 2026 by State Rep. Bob Donovan
10. Milwaukee Bucks Launch Ticket Promotions for 2025-26 Season
Family Night, presented by Sprite and King’s Hawaiian®, Bucks Night Out and Toast to Gameday packages available now
Oct 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Bucks
