Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From getting inspired for your wedding to dressing up like your favorite anime characters, there’s lots to do in Milwaukee this weekend. Anime Milwaukee is taking over the Baird Center, featuring anime-themed vendors, voice actors, panels and more. The Tony-award-winning musical Hadestown is coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center, and Anodyne’s Walker’s Point location is hosting a lineup of wedding vendors that will help you plan your special day.

March 6-8: Anime Milwaukee

Dress up as your favorite anime character and head downtown for Anime Milwaukee, a celebration of anime, manga, Asian culture and more. Guests can shop dozens of vendors selling all things anime related and meet industry professionals such as artists and voice actors. The event will also feature programming like Cosplay Wig Styling and Powerful Women of Japanese Pop Culture, and plenty of opportunities to participate in tabletop gaming, trading card gaming, video games and more. The event will take place at the Baird Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Anime Milwaukee website.

March 6-7: ‘Hadestown’

The Tony-award-winning musical Hades is coming to the Marcus Performing Arts Center for three performances this weekend. Follow the intertwining stories of Orpheus, Eurydice, King Hades and Persephone on a love-filled journey that brings the audience deep down into the underworld. Hades will run in the Uihlein Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.

March 7: Gardens & Gears Steampunk Faire

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Mitchell Park Domes will get a Steampunk makeover as part of the Gardens & Gears Steampunk Faire. Blending sci-fi with the Steam Age, Steampunk meshes retro aesthetics with futuristic technologies in a fictional world where technology is powered by steam. Guests are encouraged to dress up in Steampunk costumes as they explore the domes. Each area will be decorated with Steampunk-inspired art, decor and displays. The Gardens & Gears Steampunk Faire will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the faire is included in the admission price to the domes. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Domes website.

March 7: ‘The Dose: A Psychedelic Comedy Show’

Billed as a “mind-bending journey of experimentation, laughter, and healing,” “The Dose: A Psychedelic Comedy Show” features a curated lineup of comedians who will step outside of the box of typical comedy shows to present something that will certainly be trippy, weird and fun. The event will also feature a pre-show DJ set, flow performers, visual art and more. “The Dose: A Psychedelic Comedy Show” is currently touring the country and will make its Milwaukee stop at The Cooperage. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Cooperage’s website.

March 8: Anodyne Wedding Expo

Get inspired for your special day by visiting the Anodyne Wedding Expo, where top vendors in the industry will set up shop to help you plan your perfect wedding. Educate yourself on the latest trends and discover the perfect caterer by sampling food from restaurants like Cafe Corazon and One Kine Grindz. The Anodyne Wedding Expo will take place at the coffee roaster’s Walker’s Point location and the first 50 attendees will receive a complimentary coffee favor. The event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 8: 414Flea Vintage

Over 40 vendors will set up shop at Pilot Project Brewing as part of the 414Flea Vintage market. Guests can shop clothing, handmade goods, art and more while sipping on beers from a variety of brewers. The event is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.