If that warm weather we experienced this week has got you itching to get out of the house more, you’re in luck! There’s plenty to do in Milwaukee this weekend, including the Mama Tried motorcycle show, where unique and rare bikes will be on display at The Rave. The inaugural Frost Fest will bring family-friendly activities and winter-themed drinks to the Milwaukee Public Market, and the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center will be filled with geeky goodness for the Milwaukee Comic Con.

February 20: MAM After Dark: Hearts on Fire

Step into the Milwaukee Art Museum after hours for the next edition of MAM After Dark. This event’s theme is Hearts on Fire, a celebration of salsa music. Even rookies can join in on the fun – there will be guided instruction to help get beginners into the flow. In between songs performed by live salsa bands, guests can explore the museum’s galleries and create their own art alongside Milwaukee artist Francesca Mason. Hearts on Fire asks that all guests dress “to impress with bold colors and romantic flair.” The event will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Art Museum website.

February 20-22: O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels

Step into the world of hot rods, classic cars, trucks and more at Milwaukee’s largest indoor custom car show. The 63rd Annual World of Wheels will bring rare and unique vehicles to the Wisconsin State Fair Park, including the Ingen Type 6 Utility Vehicle seen on screen in Jurassic World. Get autographs from celebrities like Dee Snider and check out hot rods on a smaller scale at the model car contest exhibit. The show will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the Autorama website.

February 21-22: Mama Tried

If two wheelers are more your speed, check out the Mama Tried show held at The Rave. This huge indoor exhibit will bring over 100 custom motorcycles from builders all over the world, featuring anything from hill climbers to choppers. Hang with fellow riders, shop from motorcycle vendors and participate in numerous giveaways. Be sure to check out Flat Out Friday a day before the show begins for indoor flat track motorcycle racing at Fiserv Forum.

February 21: Bay View Bike Swap

There have been hints of the coming spring in the weather forecasts lately, so it’s time to get those bikes tuned up and ready to ride. However, you could get a new bike at the Bay View Bike Swap. Wheel & Sprocket’s Bay View headquarters is hosting the bike swap, where guests can find deals on bikes and bike accessories and then trade in their old gear. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

February 21: Frost Fest

The Milwaukee Public Market is hosting the first-ever Frost Fest, a free event that will feature family-friendly activities, live music, winter-themed drinks and more. The event will bring curling to the Dinky Rink (the smallest ice skating rink in the area), and the Shipping Container Bar will be selling drinks. Guests can purchase brats from the Foltz Family Market as well and all proceeds will be donated to the Hunger Task Force. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

February 21: Milwaukee Comic Con

Milwaukee Comic Con will bring over 200 tables stacked with all things nerdy to the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center. Shop collectibles, comics, original art and more and meet animators and actors who have worked on iconic television series and movies. All guests will receive a free comic upon entry, and don’t forget to dress up as your favorite character! The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $10.