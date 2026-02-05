Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We get it. You already have Sunday plans to watch the Super Bowl. But what about the rest of the weekend? From art auctions to outdoor music festivals, there’s plenty to check out in Milwaukee this weekend before your Super Bowl party.

February 6: WMSE’s 9th Annual Art & Music Event and Auction

Are the walls of your home looking a little bare? Head down to WMSE’s 9th Annual Art & Music Event and Auction, where over 150 album-sized art pieces will be auctioned off by both local and nationally-recognized artists. Even if you’re just looking for a night out, the Art & Music event has you covered – guests can dance along to a live WMSE DJ and experience a performance by the Milwaukee duo NINETEEN THIRTEEN. There will also be local food trucks and beer on site. This event is a fundraiser for WMSE and will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Historic Pritzlaff Building. Tickets are $13.90 and can be purchased on the WMSE website.

February 6: Barely Civil and Known Moons Split Release Show

Recently-formed Milwaukee indie group Known Moons has teamed up with Milwaukee emo staples Barely Civil for a split album featuring two tracks from each band. To celebrate, the bands have invited Milwaukee groups Frantic Repair and The Hallelujah Ward to perform with them at Cactus Club. Cassettes of the split album will be available for purchase, and funds raised at the show will be donated to Voces de la Frontera. The show is an all ages event that starts early at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cactus Club website.

February 6: Snowflake Spectacular

Milwaukee winters can get annoying after a while, but it’s important to remember how beautiful the city can look when covered in snow. Discovery World’s Snowflake Spectacular is a celebration of the magic of winter weather, featuring a dance party, photo opportunities with a Snow Princess and Frost Queen, arts and crafts and more. Families can create vacuum-formed snowflakes and learn about Boop, Discovery World’s resident box turtle. This event also gives guests the unique opportunity to explore Discovery World’s exhibits at night. Admission for non-members is $30 for adults and $25 for children. Members will be admitted at a discounted rate of $15 for adults and $10 for children. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Discovery World website.

February 7: Winterfest

Bundle up for some fun in the snow for Winterfest, a free, family-friendly outdoor event at Washington Park. Participate in guided hikes through the park, sledding, carriage rides and other snowy activities and then warm up with drinks by campfires. Winterfest will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all activities are weather permitting.

February 7: Mitten Fest

Frigid temperatures can’t keep Milwaukee from throwing a good ol’ fashioned street festival. Mitten Fest, a beloved Bay View neighborhood block party, will bring live music, drinks, food vendors and more to the corner of S. Logan and E. Potter Avenues, right outside of Burnhearts. The festival will feature performances by Bellends, Hello, Face, Shrinestone and The Hallelujah Ward. Mitten Fest is free to attend and will run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

February 7: Pet Expo MKE

Pet Expo MKE is celebrating its 21st year of bringing together pets and pet lovers. Guests can shop at dozens of pet vendors while learning about the newest pet products and watching agility demonstrations such as dachshund racing. There will also be hundreds of adoptable animals on site, from cats and dogs to reptiles and small mammals. All proceeds are to be filtered back through organizations that help animals in need. Pet Expo MKE will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Pet Expo MKE website.