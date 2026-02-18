Bartolotta Group Unveils New Downtown Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A European-inspired steakhouse, High Stakes by Bartolotta, is set to replace The Rumpus Room at 1030 N. Water St., bringing new life to the space that has been closed since early 2020.

The Bartolotta Restaurants announced the project Wednesday, describing it as an evolution of the area’s restaurant scene and an effort to reshape fine dining in downtown Milwaukee.

Expected to open this summer, High Stakes will draw from Chef Paul Bartolotta’s travels and previous ventures, including the Las Vegas restaurant he led when he earned the James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef Southwest.

“I am excited to bring this space back to life for Milwaukee and our visitors as an all-new Bartolotta restaurant,” said Bartolotta, the company’s co-founder and owner, in a statement. “Every detail has been carefully curated to deliver an elevated steakhouse experience that feels both timeless and distinctly modern.”

High Stakes plans to transform the 3,605-square-foot restaurant space with 1930s Art Deco design, inspired by “glamorous London lounges and private social clubs,” according to a news release.

Renderings show a salon-style dining room with booth seating, warm lighting and red velvet wall coverings. Adjacent to its main dining room, High Stakes will feature the Peacock Lounge, where guests can linger over craft beverages, light bites and live music before or after dinner.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Madisen Maher Architects is leading the construction project, and Jay Franke Design will handle the interior design. The design firm, led by Jay Franke, most recently headed the Wisconsin-inspired design of The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant, which was nominated for the Hospitality Design Project Awards in 2025.

The company described the project as part of an effort to improve the Water Street corridor, saying it will work with local community and business leaders on a coordinated revitalization plan.

“For over three decades, The Bartolotta Restaurants has grown alongside Milwaukee,” Bartolotta said. “We are proud to work hand-in-hand with community leaders as part of Downtown’s resurgence and are honored to contribute to the vitality of Water Street.”

The Bartolotta Restaurants operates more than a dozen businesses across the Milwaukee area, including fine dining restaurants such as Bacchus and Harbor House, event venues like The Grain Exchange and concession concepts including Roundhouse Beer Garden at McKinley Marina.

Additional details on High Stakes are expected in the coming months.

Update: After publication, The Bartolotta Restaurants shared a corrected opening date

Renderings

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.