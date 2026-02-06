Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Board adopted a new ordinance Thursday aimed at keeping U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents out of county parks.

The ordinance, sponsored by Sup. Anne O’Connor, does not specifically name ICE. Instead, it requires “law enforcement” to seek written authorization from the director of Milwaukee County Parks before using a county park to stage a large number of officers.

When the legislation initially went to committee, O’Connor declined to confirm the ordinance was drafted with ICE in mind. Other supervisors did that for her. During the County Board meeting Thursday, O’Connor was more forthright about her reasoning for the resolution.

“Since this resolution was first introduced, we have seen increased violence and death at the hands of agents of the federal government, making the message of this resolution even more urgent,” she said.

The resolution amends the county ordinance governing public permitting requirements for parks and parkways. It’s the same ordinance that controls permits for public assemblies or community events. Now it requires law enforcement agencies to seek authorization before any “assembly, positioning or holding of law enforcement personnel, vehicles or equipment for any purposes where such presence is not part of a routine patrol or an active emergency response.” Law enforcement agencies in violation could face a civil fine of up to $100.

However, state and federal law supersede county ordinances. Any law enforcement actions carried out in a county park under authority granted by state or federal law would not require Parks’ permission, county corporation counsel Scott Brown previously told supervisors.

Additionally, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) told supervisors it was unlikely to enforce the ordinance.

When permitting problems arise in the parks today, the MCSO lets Parks handle it rather than turn it into a law enforcement issue, Chief Deputy Brian Barkow previously said. “We wouldn’t do it to the general public, and we’re certainly not going to be fighting in the streets with any law enforcement agency,” he said.

“A lot of people have been scratching their heads, kind of thinking, what is this going to accomplish?” said Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez, a co-sponsor. “What it is accomplishing is we are looking at every possible option to be able to fight back against state-sanctioned murder and violence that’s going on in our streets.”

Another co-sponsor, Caroline Gómez-Tom, said, “I equate this right now, at this moment, to preparedness, to developing plans when we know that there’s something coming.” Sup. Justin Bielinski said the ordinance is making a clear statement that parks are “our space” and that ICE will be breaking the law if it uses them for operations without county permission.

The vague language caused confusion among area police departments, who wondered whether they were the target of the new permitting restriction, according to Barkow. Sup. Sky Capriolo drafted an amendment in response, clarifying the restriction does not apply to routine patrols, calls for service and community events.

“But again, this is us saying we want to be on the right side of history here. We want to protect protect our parks and our residents and our visitors…This is not a rebuke of our local law enforcement,” Capriolo said

Support for the ordinance was not unanimous. The board’s three conservative supervisors — Steve Taylor, Patti Logsdon and Deanna Alexander — voted against it. “The federal government has a mandate of what is going on with ICE,” Logsdon said. “We may not all agree with it, but it’s mandated.”

Supervisors have limited authority under state law, but they do control county parkland. If the board failed to react to the “moment we find ourselves in,” it would constitute a “dereliction of duty,” O’Connor said.

“This policy establishes barriers and underscores our vision for Milwaukee County Parks as places of the people,” she said.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed the resolution Friday.

