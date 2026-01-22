MKE County
County Board Wants To Freeze ICE Out of Parks
Supervisors draft vague "law enforcement ordinance."
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
MKE County
-
Transit Company Exploits Workers, Costs TaxpayersJan 17th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
-
MCTS Hires Outsider As New Deputy DirectorJan 16th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Wants Public Input On How To Fund The ArtsJan 16th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer