Visit Milwaukee Launches Small Business Initiative for Holidays

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A number of small businesses raised alarms earlier this month over decreased traffic and slow sales, warning of looming closures without immediate support. In response, Milwaukee residents turned out in full force, selling out bakeries, filling cafe tables and gathering over glasses of wine to carry businesses through a difficult stretch.

Now, Visit Milwaukee Foundation hopes to continue that momentum with a new initiative. The tourism organization launched its Buy Local Bonus campaign Monday, aiming to drive end-of-year revenue while encouraging shoppers to support small businesses.

Starting immediately and running through Dec. 24, in-person customers who purchase $25 or more in gift cards at participating locations will receive a free $25 gift card in return, while supplies last.

The program is funded by a $25,000 investment from Visit Milwaukee, the organization said in a news release.

More than 30 Milwaukee-area businesses are participating, including restaurants, bars, breweries and retail shops—from Red Lion Pub on Tannery Row and Maxie’s to Torzala Brewing Co., MobCraft Beer, POP, 414loral and Bronzeville Collective. The full list is available to view online.

“Milwaukee businesses are essential to the strength and character of our community, and many have told us this holiday season is more difficult than expected,” said Josh Albrecht, chief marketing officer at Visit Milwaukee, in a statement.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Albrecht called the campaign “a tangible way” for Visit Milwaukee to support its partners during the pivotal holiday shopping season. “The Buy Local Bonus Campaign provides immediate revenue to participating partners and gives shoppers a reason to choose Milwaukee-owned restaurants, bars, retailers and more during a season that is typically critical for sales.”

Businesses in the Buy Local Bonus Campaign will also be promoted at no cost in Visit Milwaukee’s holiday marketing materials.

“The Buy Local Bonus Campaign is a meaningful investment in the small business community that shapes the Milwaukee experience,” Albrecht said. “This initiative supports the places that give our city its sense of place and its personality. We encourage shoppers throughout the region to take part and help strengthen the businesses that define Milwaukee.”