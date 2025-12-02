Amorphic Beer is Turning Four

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Amorphic Beer is gearing up to celebrate its fourth anniversary this Saturday, Dec. 6, inviting guests to the taproom for an all-day lineup of live music, special beer releases, food trucks and more.

The milestone follows years of growth for the brewery at 3700 N. Fratney St., which has worked to build community amid its largely industrial surroundings.

Since its late-2021 founding under Ron Hockersmith, Amorphic has released more than 200 unique beers and established itself as a hub for markets, art displays, collaborative pairing dinners and the crowd-favorite Three-Minute Thesis event. The neighborhood focus also shows up in Amorphic’s Riverwest Brewery Syndicate membership and discounted pours for those who bike to the taproom.

Anniversary festivities will fill 8,000 square feet within Amorphic’s building, from the taproom and production brewery to the back room and a new lounge space, with two bars running throughout the afternoon.

In addition to Amorphic’s regular tap list, guests can expect vintage selections from the cellar and barrel-aged Black Friday brews, along with special beer and seltzer releases including Drenched Floof, an 8.5% ABV hop-saturated ale; Wine Barrel Brett Saison v5; and the 2024 J. Henry Rye Single Barrel Stout—one of just two kegs produced.

Live music is scheduled to run from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with JP Spencer, John Ketterhagen, Offtide, Buena Cara and SPF-150 taking the stage for sets spanning indie rock to power pop.

Two food trucks, MKE Bento and Nadi Plates, will be on-site from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering Japanese-inspired street food, pizzas, calzones and more.

The anniversary celebration, running from noon to 10 p.m., coincides with the 1 p.m. Marquette-Wisconsin basketball game, which will be shown on taproom TVs. As always, well-behaved children and pets are welcome inside.

Amorphic’s regular hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

