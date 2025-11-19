Lakefront Introduces THC Drinks

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Lakefront Brewery entered a new market last week with the launch of its first THC beverage line, High Jinx. The delta-9-infused drink—currently available in one flavor, lime lemonade—is the latest in a wave of similar brewery-made products, part of a push to keep pace with shifting consumer patterns.

It also comes as state and federal lawmakers pursue new regulations on hemp-derived THC products, including beverages, which producers warn could decimate the budding industry. Talk about stirring the pot.

Lakefront’s team spent two years developing High Jinx to “ensure a fully transparent product,” according to a news release, which emphasized the goal of delivering a consistent, predictable 10 milligrams of delta-9 THC per serving. Each batch is independently tested for potency, with lab results posted online.

“We’ve taken our brewing expertise and applied it to THC beverages, creating a drink that’s precise, great tasting, and refreshingly light,” said Russ Klisch, founder and president of Lakefront Brewery, in a statement. “It’s all about giving consumers a safe, consistent, and enjoyable experience.”

High Jinx contains no alcohol, is vegan and gluten-free and has 15 calories per can. Effects typically kick in within 15 to 30 minutes and last one to two hours, though cannabis affects everyone differently, Lakefront notes. As with any THC product, consumption can impair driving, and Wisconsin law has zero tolerance for detectable levels.

Products like High Jinx were made possible by a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the sale of intoxicating hemp products nationwide.

In recent years, some legislators sought to close the loophole with stricter regulations or outright bans, but those efforts made little headway—until last week, when President Donald Trump signed a sweeping federal funding package that included new hemp guidelines. Set to take effect in one year, the rules would effectively ban most THC products nationwide, including in Wisconsin.

Also last week, the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on State Affairs voted in favor of a proposal that would expand the Division of Alcohol Beverages’ authority to regulate hemp-derived substances and impose new restrictions on those products.

Both decisions are facing pushback from industry leaders, leaving the future of THC in Wisconsin and nationwide uncertain.

High Jinx is currently available to purchase at Milwaukee retailers including Layton Fruit Market, Otto’s Beverage Center and Discount Liquor. Customers must be at least 21. For more information, see Lakefront’s Beer Finder.