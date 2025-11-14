Secret Ramen Restaurant Reopens

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A once-secret Japanese pop-up is making a comeback on the Lower East Side. This time, only its location is underground.

Red Light Ramen will host a late-night service at 1751 N. Farwell Ave. on Nov. 28, Black Friday. Its return brings staples like mushroom-miso ramen, Japanese curry and whipped Spam, along with some new additions. And yes, there will be boozy slushies, the team shared in an Instagram teaser.

The pop-up debuted in 2014, initially operating after hours inside Chef Justin Carlisle‘s Ardent. When regular service ended, the fine dining restaurant closed its blinds and lit a red lamp outside, signaling the shift from tasting menu to tonkotsu. By then, a line of eager patrons often already stretched down the block.

In 2016, Red Light gained a permanent space at 1749 N. Farwell Ave.—in the same building—where it introduced a larger menu and official signage. The restaurant shuttered in 2023, but has held several one-day pop-ups throughout the city.

In the meantime, its original home inside Ardent has transformed. In early 2024, Carlisle overhauled the restaurant, introducing a casual lounge concept alongside Ardent’s structured format. He closed both by the end of the year, making way for new arrival Purslane. Chef Mary Kastman, Carlisle’s longtime friend and colleague, operates the Mediterranean small plates spot and will play host the pop-up later this month.

“Purslane is ecstatic to host this beloved pop-up back in the space where it all started,” she shared in an online post. “Look for the red light.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Red Light Ramen is set to open at 10 p.m. Nov. 28, continuing service as supplies allow. Eager customers may want to arrive early. “When we’re out, we’re out!” the restaurant warned.

Carlisle did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. Follow Red Light Ramen on Instagram for future updates.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.