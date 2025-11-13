Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you can find the time to relax between holiday shopping and preparing your home for Thanksgiving, there’s plenty to do this weekend in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Art Museum is hosting a free day filled with Native American-themed activities for Native American Heritage Month. Lakefront Brewery will once again transform into a comedy club for Keg Standup, and the Brickyard Holiday Marketplace will bring over 100 local businesses together under one roof (and partly outdoors) for one big sale.

November 13: Free Day + Celebration: Homelands

The Milwaukee Art Museum is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a free day inspired by the museum’s Homelands: Mnë’nának, Māēnāēwah, Tešišik gallery. In addition to free admission to the museum, guests can participate in an assortment of Native American-themed timed activities, such as basket weaving, and watch films and artist talks. Free Day + Celebration: Homelands will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For a complete list of scheduled activities, visit the Milwaukee Art Museum’s website.

November 14: Music Go Round x Volta Records Present

The Music Go Round x Volta Records Present is a concert series that combines the efforts of Music Go Round’s Wisconsin-based franchises, Volta Records and Cactus Club. The collaboration is an effort to support local music while also bridging the gap between Milwaukee’s music scene and other scenes in the country. For this edition of the series, local acts Frantic Repair and Poor Ridley will represent Milwaukee, while Patter will be coming up from Chicago, and Pro Video is visiting from Pittsburgh. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the venue or via Cactus Club’s website.

November 14-15: Tom Segura

Tom Segura, a comedian known for his natural storytelling and most recently for directing and starring in the Netflix series “Bad Thoughts,” is coming to Milwaukee for two days of shows at The Riverside Theater. The comedian will perform his latest standup at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 6 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased on the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

November 15-16: Milwaukee County Historical Society Book Sale

The 9th annual Milwaukee County Historical Society Book Sale will give guests the chance to purchase photos, books, postcards, magazines and more that the museum has decided not to keep for its collection. The sale is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. All proceeds from the event support the Milwaukee County Historical Society.

November 16: Keg Standup

Lakefront Brewery will transform its taproom into a comedy club for Keg Standup, an evening that combines some of the area’s best comedians and craft beer. A small lineup of comedians will perform while the brewery serves its full menu of beer and food. This is a ticketed event that will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Lakefront Brewery’s website.

November 16: The Brickyard Holiday Marketplace

Your one-stop shop for unique holiday gifts is here! The Brickyard Holiday Marketplace will feature over 100 local businesses selling art, handmade goods, boutique clothing and more. The market will be held both indoor and outdoors, and various vendors will put on live demonstrations such as pottery spinning and black smithing. There will also be live holiday music and food and beverages for sale. The Brickyard Holiday Market will be held at The Bavarian Bierhaus and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.