National Dinner Series Comes to Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Tables For Change, a national dinner series celebrating independent restaurants, is making a stop in Milwaukee with a four-course dinner at the newly reopened EsterEv.

The Nov. 18 event will feature James Beard-recognized chefs, including Dan Jacobs of EsterEv, Kyle Knall of Birch, Justin Aprahamian of Sanford and Tory Miller of L’Etoile in Madison.

The series, held in partnership with OpenTable, launched in early October to mark Restaurant and Bar Month and will conclude in the coming weeks with a final dinner in Austin, Texas. Each event takes place at a standout local restaurant, with proceeds benefiting the Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC) and its advocacy for policies that strengthen small businesses.

“This initiative gives diners a simple, joyful way to support the restaurants they love while fueling the policy work that ensures independents can thrive for years to come,” said Amy Wei, chief operating officer at OpenTable, in a statement.

Erika Polmar, IRC’s executive director, expressed gratitude for “OpenTable’s generous partnership,” which she said helps raise critical funds for the nonprofit’s ongoing work.

“Independent restaurants and bars are cornerstones of local communities—places where people celebrate milestones, find their first job and fuel the nation’s economy,” Polmar said in a statement. “Yet too many of these small businesses are struggling to survive, squeezed by rising costs and policies that fail to reflect the realities they face everyday.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Formed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRC continues to advocate for small businesses, with current policy priorities including affordable childcare, tax relief and immigration reform.

The Milwaukee dinner will take place at 6:30 p.m. at EsterEv, 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. It costs $150 to attend, with optional beverage pairings available for $60. A portion of proceeds will support the IRC.

Reservations are available to book online.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.