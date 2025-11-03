Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Earlier this year, Misael Mazaba took over the former Crocus Polish Restaurant at 3577 S. 13th St. Following a transformation of both the building and menu, the industry veteran has created and debuted Mazaba Restaurant, a new destination for Mexican cuisine.

Mazaba, co-owner of El Tsunami, runs the new business with his wife, Anabel. In a statement on their website, the couple said they were inspired by “faith, family values and love for authentic food.”

That is manifested by a focus on scratch-made dishes like warming soups, fried whole snapper and tacos with handmade tortillas and house salsa. The menu also features mole, grilled steaks, ribs and vegetarian items, along with breakfast options like chilaquiles and omelets.

The new restaurant represents a longtime goal for Mazaba, who arrived in the United States as a teenager. Driven by the promise of his own American Dream, Mazaba went on to gain experience at kitchens across the city before launching El Tsunami with his business partners.

Though he “took great pride” in establishing El Tsunami, which has since grown to three Milwaukee locations, Mazaba felt pulled to create a business more aligned with his own family, life and traditions. From that, Mazaba Restaurant emerged.

The restaurant, which Mazaba updated with wood paneling and other visual improvements, prides itself on friendly service and a family atmosphere. Its 1,620-square-foot dining room includes booth and table seating, with large windows offering natural light and a view of 13th Street.

Mazaba Restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with this new business in the Morgandale neighborhood, nearly 10 other new bars and restaurants opened their doors in Milwaukee last month, including a downtown dive bar, a smoothie cafe and others.

Read our earlier coverage

Your Office

Part dive bar, part corporate museum, Your Office clocked in at 763 N. Milwaukee St. in late October, reviving a once-iconic destination for both the nine-to-five crowd and industry folk.

The new business offers 10 signature cocktails, along with beer, wine, THC seltzers and non-alcoholic drinks like soda, juice and coffee. A food menu ranges from breakfast sandwiches to late-night bites, with food served until bar close each day.

A grand opening celebration is set for Nov. 14 through 16.

Read our earlier coverage

Doner Kebab

Doner kebab, a popular street snack consisting of roasted and shaved meat, now has a namesake Milwaukee restaurant. Located at 138 E. Capitol Dr., Doner Kebab opened in October with a menu of classic doner sandwiches, wraps, bowls and donerdillas—a hybrid doner and quesadilla.

Read our earlier coverage

Upper Bar and River Center Market

The second-level lounge at Associated Bank River Center, formerly Vault, reopened last month as Upper Bar.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts now operates the cocktail bar, as well as River Center Market, which sells coffee, breakfast and lunch at ground level of the office tower, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave.

Read our earlier coverage

Canna Bloom Farmacy

Bartenders become “budtenders” at Canna Bloom Farmacy, a new lounge and dispensary at 161 S. 1st St.

Marketed as an alternative to tavern culture, the business sells high-end, legal cannabis products made with locally grown flower. And unlike most traditional head shops, Canna Bloom encourages patrons to partake on-site, offering guidance and advice paired with its inventory of cannabis flower, extracts, edibles and infused beverages.

Read our earlier coverage

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has expanded its local footprint with a second Milwaukee location. The chain’s East Side cafe opened at 2575 N. Downer Ave. in October with a menu of made-to-order smoothies, wraps, flatbreads and Greek yogurt bowls.

A third cafe is in the works at 626 E. Ogden Ave.

Read our earlier coverage

Honeybee Sage

The Marshall Building was buzzing with activity last month, as HoneyBee Sage owner Angela Mallett prepared to open her new wellness-focused cafe and apothecary.

Wellness Cafe Nuc, 207 E. Buffalo St., held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 28. The business is now open Tuesday through Saturday, offering herbal teas, zero-proof cocktails and more.

Read our earlier coverage

TMTea Boba

Azwan Zubur Ahmad and his wife, Farida, have always loved boba, but the southsiders craved a fix closer to home. With few bubble tea cafes in the neighborhood, the married couple decided to launch their own.

TMTea Boba opened in mid-October at 3174 S. 27th St. with a colorful menu of iced beverages, including fruit teas, milk teas and smoothies.

Read our earlier coverage

Taquero Vaquero

A new Mexican restaurant, Taquero Vaquero, quietly opened its doors at 2121 W. Wells St. in October, filling a portion of the former Conway’s Smokin’ Bar and Grill. Jorge Martinez leads the new business, which offers tacos, nachos, quesadillas and other classic dishes.

Read our earlier coverage

Ralph’s Coffee Bar

A staple of the Washington Heights neighborhood has returned under new ownership. Ralph’s Coffee Bar is back at 4538 W. Lisbon Ave., offering comfort foods, coffee and alcoholic beverages

Monique Winters now leads the business, which was previously a northside staple under Ralph Neely.

Read our previous coverage

