It could also add more areas with variable pricing.

Driving Downtown and planning to park on the street? Be prepared to plug the meter more often.

Two years after it was approved, the Department of Public Works is following through on a plan to extend the hours parking meters are in effect. It could also implement demand-based pricing in areas beyond Fiserv Forum.

The city is extending meter hours in the downtown area until 9 p.m. and adding Saturday hours. Work is nearly complete in the Historic Third Ward.

“In two weeks, that should be completed, and then we will be branching out through the downtown area,” said Peter Knox, parking services manager, to the Finance & Personnel Committee on Oct. 15.

Each meter will require payment for an additional 28 hours weekly, as the city extends enforcement from 8 a.m.–6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and adds Saturday hours. Sunday will remain free. The two-hour time restriction is lifted after 6 p.m.

But even with the change, the city is projecting a drop in parking revenue from its 2025 estimate of $6.5 million. The 2026 budget calls for $4.6 million in meter revenue.

The 2025 estimate was based on the assumption that the city would roll out the expanded hours, but that didn’t happen. The longtime Parking Services Manager Thomas Woznick was replaced midyear by Knox, the veteran manager of the city’s tow lot.

Budget analyst Sarah Osborn said the city was using “conservative” figures based on actual past collections instead of projected totals. “We’re using projections based on trends to date and the past couple of years of revenue,” she said.

“Implicit in that change is admitting last year we weren’t as conservative as we should have been,” said Budget Director Nik Kovac.

The Transportation Fund balance has gone negative in recent years, preventing the city from generating a profit to subsidize general city operations. Kovac previously told Urban Milwaukee the city is working to restore the fund’s fiscal health over the next couple of years to resume annual transfers. It was previously able to transfer upwards of $10 million annually from the fund.

Parking permits, citations, city-owned structures and lots, tow lot, dockless scooter fees and streetcar-related revenues also fund the Transportation Fund. The streetcar system is also funded by the Transportation Fund.

Approximately two-thirds of the city’s 6,200 meters are located in the downtown area. Rates vary from 75 cents to $2 per hour.

Demand-Based Pricing

DPW is also expected to pursue an expanded partial implementation of its demand-based pricing model, which was first approved in 2018.

The idea has the support of Alderman Peter Burgelis, who said he was struck by seeing how cheap meters are Downtown when private lots and structures can charge upwards of $40 for events.

“I think it’s important for the city to recognize there is an opportunity not to match what the private parking lots are charging, but to be reasonable and reflect the market and not leave money on the table,” said Burgelis to the Public Safety & Health Committee Thursday.

The city already raises meter rates on approximately 200 meters located near Fiserv Forum. Knox said, in 2024, DPW raised rates for 149 events.

“If it’s $20 or less, we will charge $3 an hour at the meter. If it’s between $25 and $35, we will charge $4 an hour. If it’s $40 and up, we will charge $5 per hour for the meter,” said Knox.

The city relaxes the two-hour limit during events, allowing people to park for the duration of the event and meters near Fiserv Forum already extend to 9 p.m.

“In 2024, those 200 meters generated $330,898,” said Knox. But he noted that the city cannot determine if it occurred when event pricing was in effect and does not charge on Sunday.

With a prompt from Burgelis before the meeting, DPW identified several other venues in which it could implement the model.

Knox said the city is exploring demand-based pricing near Henry Maier Festival Park, the Bradley Symphony Center, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Miller High Life Theatre, Pabst Theater, Riverside Theater, Turner Hall and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Based on their proximity, several of those venues would have overlapping meters.

“The thing we want to be careful with is you don’t want to have too big a footprint,” said Knox. He said DPW needed to be careful not to increase prices on too wide an area where it would negatively impact those parking for unrelated events.

The meter software system, said Knox, also requires the city to predefine which meters are included in each zone and plan for any changes.

“We have a model that is working with the Fiserv, working very well, and it’s going to continue to expand,” said Knox.

“I’m glad that we have that as an option,” said Ald. Sharlen P. Moore. She said that maintaining the rates lower than private garages and lots offered residents, if they planned ahead, an opportunity to come Downtown more affordably.

Ald. Larresa Taylor asked DPW to prepare information on how much revenue could be made if meters were extended to Sunday. DPW officials have previously said the net revenue for the city could be limited because the city would need to increase parking enforcement officer staffing on Sundays.

Citations

The number of citations issued in 2026 is also expected to increase, as it was in 2025. In 2024, approximately 397,000 citations were issued, 475,000 are currently budgeted to be issued in 2025 and 550,000 are planned for 2026.

Much of the increase can be attributed to a planned increase in staffing of parking enforcement officers.

“We’ve also put a big emphasis on utilizing data on how we plan our routes, patrol our routes and so forth. We’ve been experimenting for the past six months and I think we’re getting some good route designs,” said Knox.

The city is also piloting automated tow dispatching, which is expected to reduce the time for police officers and parking officials to determine if a vehicle is stolen and set up a tow. Knox said the change, several years in the making, is expected to yield substantial time savings.

Citations, said Knox, are intended to drive compliance with city regulations focused on safety.

“We do have areas of the city that have very, very poor compliance,” said Knox. “It is essential for the city for public safety, street sweeping, plowing… that we need to get compliance in the city.”

He said he expected citations to increase in order to achieve that compliance. “Our complaints are through the roof from each district.

“We are not just blindly doing things,” said Knox. “We have an understanding of what’s going on and where some of the concerns are that we want to address.”

But Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, a skeptic of other parking changes the city has made, said the city needed a way to warn people. “I think we need to do additional communication and education as well, if it is to be a behavioral change,” she said.

Revenue from citations, based on the conservative modeling approach, is expected to drop by $3 million in 2026, from $17 million to $14 million.

Part of that, said the parking services manager, is that there is a lag between when citations are issued and when they are actually paid. There is also the issue of how many are paid. Knox said in the last two years the city has seen a 71% payment rate.

A recent city report identified approximately $41 million in unpaid citations in the past seven years. Starting in November, a new policy on habitual parking offenders will go into effect, which is expected to spur more compliance. Knox said DPW is also working on making it easier to enter into a payment plan.

But in the short run, even without an increase in the number of citations issued, the outstanding debt might climb because the average citation was increased $12 in 2025.

Knox said the actual revenue increase from that change won’t show up until 2026 because fewer citations were previously issued and people often take several months to pay citations.

The city has struggled to meet its budgeted citation totals in recent years. It budgeted to issue 455,000 citations in 2024, only to issue 397,000. The 2025 budget calls for 500,000 citations, but the updated figures presented to the finance committee on Oct. 15 included an estimate of only 475,000.

