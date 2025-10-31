Jeramey Jannene
City Hall

This content is only for members Council Spends More Than Nine Hours Debating Budget Amendments

Testy meeting lines up more library hours, raises, fire truck funding.

By - Oct 31st, 2025 07:27 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.