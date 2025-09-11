Not just an environmental issue, balloons pose a second, more immediate risk.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Balloons aren’t just a source of plastic pollution anymore, they’re also a threat to local electrical infrastructure.

Thousands of Milwaukeeans have lost power in recent years because of the releases.

Mylar balloons, a type of polyester film that lends a shiny, almost metallic, appearance, are the culprit. It is a highly conductive material, and when it comes into contact with a power line, it actually conducts electricity, creating a short circuit, according to WE Energies.

The energy utility has, over the past year, urged people to stop holding balloon releases. State Sen. Tim Carpenter introduced a bill this summer that would prohibit the release of 10 or more balloons and establishes a $500 penalty for balloon releases, which is equivalent to the fine for littering.

The Milwaukee County Board is moving to back Carpenter and his bill.

Sup. Juan Miguel Martinez sponsored a resolution backing passage of the Carpenter’s balloon release bill, and also calling on Milwaukee County Parks to use its public information channels and educational programs to educate the public about “the detrimental impact of balloon releases on Milwaukee County’s parks.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The resolution has strong support. Seven county supervisors have already signed on as co-sponsors: Steven Shea, Shawn Rolland, Justin Bielinski, Caroline Gómez-Tom, Sky Z. Capriolo, Anne O’Connor and Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones.

During a meeting of the Intergovernmental Relations Committee Monday, Martinez said balloons have always been a problem for the parks system. “I remember when I used to play at Dineen Park when I was a kid, the [pond] would always be filled with popped balloons,” he said.

In the future, Martinez said he is interested in the county drafting an ordinance similar to the legislation sponsored by Carpenter. He mused during the meeting about requiring community services in the parks instead of a a fine.

The full board will vote on the resolution later this month.

Legislation Link - Urban Milwaukee members see direct links to legislation mentioned in this article. Join today