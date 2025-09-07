The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. American Drinking At a Record Low, What Does That Mean for Wisconsin?
Bars detail changes they’re making to accommodate changing consumer tastes, health concerns.
Sep 1st, 2025 by Joe Schulz
2. Murphy’s Law: 11 Takeaways From Justice Bradley Quitting
Why she quit the high court race and what it tells us about Wisconsin politics.
Sep 2nd, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
3. New MPS Superintendent Wants To Reconfigure School-Grade Configuration
Brenda Cassellius wants to move to a pre-K-6 and 7-12 grade model.
Sep 4th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess
4. MKE County: Federal Cuts Hit Senior Meals At Public Housing Sites
Federal funding cuts imperil county meal service at four HACM sites.
Sep 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
5. New Tenant For Shuttered Riverwest Dollar General
Grocery store and restaurant proposed for boarded-up building.
Sep 3rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
6. Federal Grant Will Boost Train Speeds in Milwaukee
Long sought upgrade will benefit both passenger and freight trains.
Sep 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Data Centers Could Threaten Wisconsin Water, Report Warns
Could withdraw some 150 billion gallons of water nationally over next 5 years.
Sep 3rd, 2025 by Danielle Kaeding
8. Transportation: Bus System Fare Evasion Plan Gets Chilly Reception
‘It doesn’t seem like anybody is coming to save the bus.’
Sep 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
9. Entertainment: Two Different Parties on National Avenue This Weekend
Steny’s turns 40 and Silver City Fest celebrates westside neighborhood.
Sep 4th, 2025 by Michael Holloway
10. Friday Photos: Airport Train Station Expansion Slowly Nears Completion
The thing it’s designed to avoid delaying continues to delay its construction.
Sep 5th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. American Family Field Homestand Highlights- September 1-4
Dollar Dogs on Labor Day, Monday, September 1; Bark at the Park on Wednesday, September 3
Sep 1st, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
4. Sex Research Academy Names New President
Aug 27th, 2025 by Vivent Health
5. Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party
Aug 12th, 2025 by Press Release
8. National Trust for Historic Preservation Conference in Milwaukee for the First Time
PastForward 2025 to welcome 800+ preservation leaders, feature field studies at Milwaukee landmarks
Sep 4th, 2025 by National Trust for Historic Preservation
10. DWD Awards Nearly $1 Million in Equipment Grants to 19 School Districts
More than 4,000 students to benefit from training in high-demand industries
Sep 3rd, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development
