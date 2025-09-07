Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Sep 7th, 2025 07:00 am

1. American Drinking At a Record Low, What Does That Mean for Wisconsin?

Bars detail changes they’re making to accommodate changing consumer tastes, health concerns.

Sep 1st, 2025 by Joe Schulz

2. Murphy’s Law: 11 Takeaways From Justice Bradley Quitting

Why she quit the high court race and what it tells us about Wisconsin politics.

Sep 2nd, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

3. New MPS Superintendent Wants To Reconfigure School-Grade Configuration

Brenda Cassellius wants to move to a pre-K-6 and 7-12 grade model.

Sep 4th, 2025 by Corrinne Hess

4. MKE County: Federal Cuts Hit Senior Meals At Public Housing Sites

Federal funding cuts imperil county meal service at four HACM sites.

Sep 1st, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

5. New Tenant For Shuttered Riverwest Dollar General

Grocery store and restaurant proposed for boarded-up building.

Sep 3rd, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

6. Federal Grant Will Boost Train Speeds in Milwaukee

Long sought upgrade will benefit both passenger and freight trains.

Sep 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

7. Data Centers Could Threaten Wisconsin Water, Report Warns

Could withdraw some 150 billion gallons of water nationally over next 5 years.

Sep 3rd, 2025 by Danielle Kaeding

8. Transportation: Bus System Fare Evasion Plan Gets Chilly Reception

‘It doesn’t seem like anybody is coming to save the bus.’

Sep 4th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

9. Entertainment: Two Different Parties on National Avenue This Weekend

Steny’s turns 40 and Silver City Fest celebrates westside neighborhood.

Sep 4th, 2025 by Michael Holloway

10. Friday Photos: Airport Train Station Expansion Slowly Nears Completion

The thing it’s designed to avoid delaying continues to delay its construction.

Sep 5th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Upcoming 54-hour Full Directional Closures Along I-894/43/41 in Milwaukee County

 

Sep 3rd, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

2. Hale Interchange System Ramp Closures Begin Next Week in Milwaukee County

 

Aug 29th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

3. American Family Field Homestand Highlights- September 1-4

Dollar Dogs on Labor Day, Monday, September 1; Bark at the Park on Wednesday, September 3

Sep 1st, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

4. Sex Research Academy Names New President

 

Aug 27th, 2025 by Vivent Health

5. Steny’s Tavern Celebrates 40 Years with Massive Anniversary Block Party

 

Aug 12th, 2025 by Press Release

6. MPS Foundation Welcomes Myra Edwards as New Leader

 

Aug 27th, 2025 by Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, Inc.

7. Alderman Burgelis calls for accountability after attempted $460,000 wire fraud in city financial offices

 

Sep 2nd, 2025 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

8. National Trust for Historic Preservation Conference in Milwaukee for the First Time

PastForward 2025 to welcome 800+ preservation leaders, feature field studies at Milwaukee landmarks

Sep 4th, 2025 by National Trust for Historic Preservation

9. Governor Evers Approves Mitchell Interchange Resurfacing and Improvement Project in Milwaukee County

 

Sep 4th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

10. DWD Awards Nearly $1 Million in Equipment Grants to 19 School Districts

More than 4,000 students to benefit from training in high-demand industries

Sep 3rd, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

