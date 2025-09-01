Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A meal program for seniors at four public housing sites might end in September.

Federal funding cuts are making it difficult to continue operating a senior meal program that serves four Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee (HACM) sites, according to a new report from the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)

In June of this year, the federal government revoked $44,377 in nutrition and senior dining funds that were intended to flow to DHHS during its current fiscal year. The county is also anticipating another $177,781 budget reduction next year.

The cuts are making it difficult for the county to maintain the breadth of its senior meals program. To make matters worse, the county’s senior meals provider, the Milwaukee Christian Center (MCC), is reporting a budget deficit of its own, imperiling its ability to provide meals five days a week.

The county contracts with MCC to run a variety of meal programs through its Aging and Disabilities Services (ADS), including on-site meals, dine out services and congregate setting meals. MCC is also one of the contractors for the county’s Credible Messengers program, which provides mentoring for youth who are involved in the justice system or at risk of becoming caught in it.

The four HACM sites selected for service cuts have low participation rates, according to DHHS. The agency is ending meal service there to “ensure the continued provision of senior dining services within a constrained budget environment.”

Fewer than 10% of older residents at these facilities utilize the meals, according to DHHS. They include Arlington Court, (1633 N. Arlington Pl.), Convent Hill (455 E. Ogden Ave.), Lapham Park (1901 N. 6th St.), where meals are provided for older adults and persons with disabilities. And College Court (3334 W. Highland Blvd.), which provides meals for single individuals experiencing poverty.

Beyond the low participation reported by DHHS, the sites also do not have “opportunities for socialization, education, or recreation, other than the meal service itself.”

DHHS is asking the Milwaukee County Board to approve a contract amendment with MCC allowing it to cease meal service at the four sites. Supervisors will vote on the amendment in September.

