Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Football season is upon us! There’s plenty to do in the city this weekend to get you all tuckered out before relaxing and enjoying the first Green Bay Packers game of the season on Sunday. TosaFest will bring live music, food and family-friendly activities to the Village of Wauwatosa, and Wisconsin’s only horror convention will haunt the Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee Convention Center. The Milwaukee Public Library is celebrating the grand ppening of its Martin Luther King Jr. branch, and Steny’s Tavern & Grill is turning 40.

September 5-6: TosaFest

Celebrate the Wauwatosa community with TosaFest, a two-day event that will bring live music, beer gardens, family-friendly activities and more to the Village of Wauwatosa. Bands like Wire & Nail and Wildered will perform across three stages, and a variety of scheduled events like a Friday fish fry and a cheese curd eating contest will take place throughout the weekend. TosaFest is free to attend and will run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Wauwatosa Village website.

September 5-7: Milwaukee Horror Con

Wisconsin’s only horror convention returns to the Four Points by Sheraton Milwaukee Convention Center for a spooky weekend filled with photo opportunities, panels, exclusive merchandise and more. Fans of the genre will have the chance to meet horror icons such as Lisa Wilcox, Ken Foree, Lew Temple and more. Over 80 vendors will have horror-themed merchandise for sale, and guests can participate in a costume contest for a cash prize. Milwaukee Horror Con will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Horror Con website.

September 6: Milwaukee Public Library Martin Luther King Branch Grand Opening

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In case you missed the fantastic dance video on the Milwaukee Public Library’s Instagram announcing the news (go watch it, seriously), the library’s Martin Luther King Library branch is finally ready to open its doors. To celebrate the occasion, the branch is hosting a grand opening party filled with live music, food, interactive fun and more. The celebration will kick off at 11:30 a.m. with remarks from the City Librarian Joan Johnson, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and more, and the doors will officially open at noon. Guests can participate in scavenger hunts and building tours, and DJ Bizzon will throw a dance party starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Public Library’s website.

September 6: Silver City Fest

The VIA CDC is celebrating its 30th anniversary with Silver City Fest, a block party that will bring live music, dancing, food and more to the stretch of National Ave. between 32nd St. and 35th St. Local vendors will set up shop, and a designated children’s area will ensure that there is fun for the whole family. A packed lineup of local entertainment will feature De La Buena, the MKE Flyers, Salsabrositas and more. This event is free and open to the public and will run from noon to 5 p.m.

September 6: The Great Riverwest Rummage Sale

Three blocks outside of Art Bar and Wonderland will transform into a rummage sale and flea market for The Great Riverwest Rummage Sale. Over 200 vendors will offer a wide range of items, including handmade crafts, musical instruments and more. Guests can grab food from a variety of food trucks or stop into Wonderland for a bite to eat. The event will also feature live music to provide the perfect ambience to your street-shopping experience. The Great Riverwest Rummage Sale is free to attend and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

September 5-7: Steny’s 40th Anniversary Block Party

Turning 40 is a big deal, and Steny’s Tavern & Grill recognizes this. That’s why the popular Walker’s Point bar is taking three days to celebrate its landmark anniversary. The celebration will shut down 2nd Street and National Avenue for a weekend filled with live music, party games, giveaways and more. Each day’s performances will have a different theme, with Friday being blues night, Saturday being rock night and Sunday being reggae night. Guests can participate in a chicken wing eating contest or flip cup tournament, and there will be a chance to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The anniversary party is free to attend. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.