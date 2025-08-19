Flood Damage Toll Rises Ahead of FEMA Assessment

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The extent of recorded flood damage is increasing as state and local officials seek federal relief.

Milwaukee County and local municipalities are working with the state of Wisconsin, as well as congressional representatives, to secure a presidential disaster declaration and relief from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Gov. Tony Evers submitted a formal request to FEMA on Aug. 13 asking for assistance assessing damage, an important step toward securing federal support.

Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are expected to be on the ground sometime this week, according to a statement Tuesday from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who said FEMA could be on the ground as early as Thursday.

After assessing more than 3,000 homes across Milwaukee County, local officials are reporting that 53% of the structures surveyed are “destroyed” or have sustained “major damage.” It’s also now estimated that public infrastructure across the county has sustained more than $34 million worth of damage, according to Crowley’s office.

The county’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and local municipalities have been conducting damage assessments across the county. Officials have repeatedly asked local residents to report damage by calling 211 or filing a damage report through an online portal. More than 17,000 damage reports have been filed in the metro area, as Urban Milwaukee previously reported. Officials are trying to collect as much information as possible on the extent of the damage in order to prove the area meets the “threshold” for federal disaster relief. OEM or other emergency management staff will accompany FEMA teams as they assess damage throughout the community.

“I joined our damage assessment teams in the community last week and spoke directly with residents affected by flooding. I’ve heard your stories, your challenges, and your calls for help. But I also heard your resilience and witnessed neighbors helping one another. That spirit of service is what defines Milwaukee,” Crowley said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m deeply grateful to our emergency management, public health, and first responder teams for their tireless work assessing the damage throughout Milwaukee County, sharing vital information, and connecting residents to the resources they need to navigate this challenging time.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin was in Milwaukee Friday surveying damage and calling for federal disaster relief. The entire Wisconsin congressional delegation signed a letter Tuesday calling on FEMA to assist Wisconsin with an official Preliminary Damage Assessment, which is required for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration.

Once the assessment is complete, acting FEMA Regional Administrator Michael Chesney will make a recommendation to President Donald Trump.