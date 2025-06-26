Jeramey Jannene

‘Cream of the Cream City’ Honors Creme de la Creme Preservation Projects

Preservation projects big and small recognized for their contribution to Milwaukee's built environment.

Jun 26th, 2025
Malt House Lofts (Building 25) at The Brewery. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The Historic Preservation Commission recently recognized the best in preservation in Milwaukee.

The citizen-led commission’s Cream of the Cream City Awards recognized seven projects, one of which is an entirely new building.

“The awards recognize projects large and small, which have preserved the rich history of Milwaukee found in its varied architecture from the 19th and 20th centuries. The recipients of these awards have added value to their neighborhoods and Milwaukee by preserving the unique design and character of historically designated properties,” says the commission’s website.

The awards program dates back to 1993, though it wasn’t held from 2018 through 2023, and a handful of other years were skipped.

While past awards have honored individuals or residential rehabilitation in the city’s historic districts, the 2025 honorees are all larger projects. Awards were presented in the categories of commercial rehabilitation, sensitive infill in a historic district and “back from the brink.”

A ceremony to honor the winners was held May 29 at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave.

The commissioners, who vote on the award recipients, include Alderman Robert Bauman, Patti Keating Kahn, Matt Jarosz, Sally Peltz, Ann Pieper Eisenbrown, Jordan Morales and Nicholas Hans Robinson. The commission is staffed by senior planners Tim Askin and Andrew Stern. The body meets monthly and is responsible for administering the city’s preservation process, which includes approving or denying exterior modifications to protected properties and voting on new designations.

2025 Winners

Dubbel Dutch hotel. Photos by Jeramey Jannene.

Dubbel Dutch Hotel
817-819 N. Marshall St.
Category: Commercial Rehabilitation
Oriental Theatre during the 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival. Photo by Valerie Hill.

Oriental Theatre
2230 N. Farwell Ave.
Category: Commercial Rehabilitation
ThriveOn King development. Photos by Jeramey Jannene.

ThriveOn King
2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Category: Commercial Rehabilitation
Concordia 27, 801-813 N. 27th St. Photo taken February 2024 by Sophie Bolich.

Concordia 27
801 N. 27th St.
Category: Back From the Brink
605-609 W. Virginia St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Tannery Boutique Apartments
605-609 W. Virginia St.
Category: Back From the Brink
Malt House Lofts (Building 25) at The Brewery. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The Malt House (at Pabst Brewery)
1009 N. Juneau Ave.
Category: Back From the Brink
The Fitz at 2630 N. Hackett Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The Fitz
2630 N. Hackett Ave..
Category: Sensitive Infill in a Historic District
