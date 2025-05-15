New ‘Emergency Relief Fund’ Supports Hospitality Businesses

New grant program offers up to $2,000 for 'unexpected hardships.'

For small businesses, ordinary mishaps can quickly devolve into disaster.

Just look at The Lafayette Place, which permanently closed after a driver crashed into its Lower East Side building, or Lopez Bakery, where a basement flood and oven failure left the family-owned operation reeling.

On a broader scale, bars and restaurants across the Milwaukee area continue to struggle with the lingering effects of COVID-19, staffing shortages, tariff uncertainty and other hurdles.

A new grant program, led by the Visit Milwaukee Foundation and Boelter SuperStore, is stepping in to help.

The Emergency Relief Fund, unveiled Tuesday at Visit Milwaukee’s annual meeting, aims to assist hospitality businesses facing unexpected hardships such as property damage, power outages or health crises.

Grants will range from $500 to $2,000 per business per year, with additional in-kind assistance available from Boelter SuperStore in the form of gift cards to help replace damaged supplies or equipment.

The amount awarded will be determined on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the specific needs of each business and the availability of Emergency Relief funding, according to the foundation’s website,

Eric Boelter, president of the restaurant supply store, shared his enthusiasm for the effort.

“With over 95 years in Milwaukee’s food and beverage industry, Boelter celebrates the resilience and spirit of our community,” he said in a statement. “We’re proud to partner with Visit Milwaukee’s Emergency Relief Fund, supporting our hospitality sector and building a vibrant future together.”

Funding is available to businesses located in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties. Claims must be submitted within 90 days of the hardship to be considered.

Those interested in applying should contact vmpartnership@milwaukee.org. Final decisions will be communicated within two weeks of submission.

The Visit Milwaukee Foundation also oversees a scholarship program for students pursuing careers in hospitality. In partnership with Concordia University and Milwaukee Area Technical College, the foundation awards scholarships, typically around $1,500, depending on available funds.

Proceeds from the Christian Yelich Home Plate Charity Concert and the Greater Milwaukee Hospitality Open fund the foundation.

From TV to Accessibility

The relief fund was one of several new initiatives introduced during the annual meeting, along with a new TV show and a global accessibility program.

“Milwaukee Made,” a limited series produced in partnership with Team Lammi and hosted by David Caruso, will spotlight unique people, places and products across the city. Sponsored by Sprecher Brewing Co. and Milwaukee Repertory Theater, the show is set to air this summer.

It follows a previous series, “Good Things Brewing,” which aired in 2023 across 12 Midwest markets — also hosted by Caruso.

Visit Milwaukee also announced it has joined the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, a globally recognized effort raising awareness of non-visible disabilities and helps individuals request additional support in public spaces.

The program first launched at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and is now available at the Visit Milwaukee offices and in two Baird Center locations.

More information is available online.