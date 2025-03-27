His State of The County address also takes issue with Trump funding cuts.

County Executive David Crowley used his annual State of the County address to declare that county government needs to expand and strengthen partnerships with other levels of government and the private sector, to continue progress made on housing, public safety and community health.

Despite challenges ahead, the state of the county is “getting stronger, healthier and brighter” he assured the crowd at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Wednesday morning, because of the county’s many partners.

The county faces significant financial headwinds in the coming years, according to recent predictions of future budget deficits. The county executive used his administration’s successful programs and accomplishments to underscore the potential for the partnerships he heavily promoted during his speech.

Of particular interest for county officials right now is state funding for the new criminal courthouse project. With an estimated cost of approximately $500 million, it’s expected the project will be one of the largest infrastructure projects in county history. Governor Tony Evers recently included $25 million in his biennial budget proposal for the project.

“And look, we know that when our partners in Madison deliver public safety investments for Milwaukee County, we deliver results,” County Executive Crowley said. “We’ve done it before, and we can do it again.”

Crowley also used the project to illustrate the need for greater state funding across the county, saying 80% of the county’s property tax levy is used to provide state-mandated services. The imbalance between state funding and state services is becoming a primary talking point for the county executive and other county officials.

In 2023, Crowley and Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who attended yesterday’s speech, reached across the aisle and worked with Republican leaders in the state Legislature to secure new sales tax authority for their respective governments. The new 0.4% county sales tax allowed the county to lower property taxes and increase spending in the 2024 budget, but recent budget projections show the honeymoon period is wearing off and the revenue generated through the sales tax will not be enough to close budget deficits in the coming years.

“We will continue to navigate these tumultuous times together, but like I said, partnerships will be key,” Crowley said. “By working together, we can achieve great things.”

Crowley Addresses Trump Administration and Equity

The premier policy of Crowley’s tenure as county executive has been the development of a strategic plan for Milwaukee County to achieve racial equity and the integration of that plan at all layers of county government.

Under President Donald Trump, the federal government has begun to shed and attack the sort of equity-based decision making Crowley has promoted. The county executive addressed this shifting landscape.

“Let’s discuss equity, because we’ve been hearing a lot of talk lately,” Crowley said. “It seems like some people have developed a misunderstanding of what equity really means. Here at Milwaukee County, we are committed to serving residents and providing opportunities for businesses throughout our entire community.”

The county executive also criticized the efforts of the Trump administration and Elon Musk‘s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to slash the federal workforce, which included Veterans Affairs staff at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Zenter.

“I don’t believe that baselessly firing employees at Zablocki does any good for the health and well being of Milwaukee County veterans and their families,” Crowley said. “And I want anyone, especially our veterans, to contact my office if they are impacted by the decisions from officials in Washington, D.C.”

He also criticized proposed cuts to Medicaid, the plan to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and the Trump administration’s mass deportation policy.

Housing

Since taking office five years ago, Crowley’s administration has invested approximately $45 million in affordable housing projects across the county. Many of the projects are going into suburban communities, and Crowley noted “buy-in from our local leaders is extremely important in getting these projects across the finish line.”

The county has also found success with its approach to homelessness, registering the lowest per-capita population of street-homeless individuals in the nation in 2024. Partnerships and funding with other organizations and layers of government remains key to continuing this momentum, Crowley said.

“And this year, we’ll be making our case to Congress to ensure that permanent housing and supportive services remain the focus of national policies,” Crowley said. “Given our current fiscal condition, as well as looming cuts at the federal level, maintaining this progress is going to be difficult.”

Public Safety

Crowley held up one of the key public safety programs of his administration, both for its success and as an example of a successful partnership: credible messengers.

The program partners youth who have become entangled in the justice system, or are at risk, with adults who have had similar life experiences. Among the youth already in the justice system, 78% of participants have not reoffended. And 87% of at-risk youth have not committed an offense.

“This initiative is entirely powered by our partners—community-based organizations, public health entities, academic institutions, and government agencies,” Crowley said.

Public Health

With money from the federal government and a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, the county has made significant investments in programs combatting the opioid epidemic and deadly overdoses. It has decentralized the county’s response, placing harm-reduction supplies around the county and creating an Overdose Prevention Team that canvasses neighborhoods handing out supplies.

During the past year, the county began to record a 30% decline in opioid overdose deaths, Crowley said. However, the county can’t draw a direct correlation between the decline and its harm-reduction efforts, he said.

“But what it does tell us is that fewer people are dying of overdose in Milwaukee County,” Crowley said. “And that means more opportunities for treatment, recovery, and a path forward. Because here’s the thing: A decline in overdose deaths is just the start – we need to maintain this progress and continue fighting.”

He also highlighted a novel new partnership with the Medical College of Wisconsin and Versiti Blood Bank: in-field whole blood transfusions. The program allows EMS responders to provide blood transfusions before a patient arrives at a hospital.

“This initiative is literally the difference between life and death,” Crowley said.

The county executive also announced that his administration has finished a long-awaited Climate Action Plan, which will lay out a set of policies and projects the county can implement to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“Again, partnerships will be crucial in making this effort effective,” Crowley said. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with the County Board and community stakeholders to implement our Climate Action Plan that will promote clean energy and combat the climate crisis in Wisconsin.”