Political Parties Spend Big On State Superintendent Race

Majority of spending on nonpartisan race coming from state Democratic and Republican parties.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The two candidates for state Superintendent of Public Instruction have both received more than a million dollars in donations since emerging from a primary election in February, according to state filings released this week.

The DPI fundraising numbers are a fraction of what has been spent on the campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has shattered spending records. But the latest numbers show that the two candidates for Wisconsin’s top education official are also benefiting from huge donations transferred from political parties, which can give and receive unlimited donations.

Incumbent Jill Underly has received about $850,000 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, out of about $1.1 million raised since February.

Her challenger, Brittany Kinser, has received almost $1.7 million from the Republican Party of Wisconsin, out of about $2.2 million raised total, according to her committee report and a late filing.

State parties have typically not gotten so involved in the nonpartisan race. In the period after Underly emerged from a competitive primary and before she won her first race in 2021, for example, state Democrats donated about $300,000 and about $140,000 in-kind, according to campaign finance reports.

Her opponent in that race, Deborah Kerr, had been endorsed by Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Kerr didn’t receive state GOP money through most of her campaign, according to a report from the time, except for $11,000 in-kind toward the very end.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

State superintendent isn’t a partisan position. But it’s often closely aligned with teachers’ unions and other Democratic Party interests. Before Underly, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers held the post.

Some Wisconsin Republicans have expressed high hopes for Kinser, who identifies as a “school choice candidate.” That represents a central priority of many legislative Republicans, who have worked to expand voucher access.

At an event last month, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, endorsed Kinser.

“I think she has a decent chance to win, probably better than any candidate I can think of in the last generation,” he said at the time.

Evers has not endorsed Underly, saying he does not endorse in this race. She is backed by a number of prominent unions.

Listen to the WPR report

DPI candidates receive millions from political parties was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.