Brunch Buffet Closes, New Business Planned

The Vibe Venue is planned to replace Weekend Grub, which closed in December.

For nearly four years, community members on the Northwest Side have gathered at Dior’s Gallery for a weekly dose of soul food and socialization. The event venue at 10855 W. Park Pl. began hosting brunches in 2021, welcoming a rotating cast of chefs, bakers and live music entertainers for the meal — typically featuring indulgent eats like French toast, pancakes, catfish and smothered pork chops.

At the center of it all was Danielle Eastern, who took a leap in February 2024, transitioning the venue into a full-fledged restaurant, Weekend Grub. Last December, after just under a year in business, Eastern announced its permanent closure.

In a follow-up message posted to social media several days later, Eastern shared her gratitude for “genuine customers, clients and supporters,” who have been with Dior’s Gallery since the beginning. “I’m so grateful for the relationships that we were able to develop, the people we were able to pour into and those who poured into us,” she said. “All of that is just a testament to God’s goodness.”

Eastern also shared a desire for transparency, noting that while many showcase their triumphs on social media, fewer speak candidly on endings and other occurrences that could be perceived as negative.

“The lesson I’ve taken from this is that the losses are just as much a part of my story, they’re just as pivotal as the wind,” she said. “I came in and stayed very open, publicly showing the journey, and I wanted to honor that and stay true to that by showing and sharing the ending.”

Eastern concluded the message with a blessing for viewers, and reiterated her high hopes for the future. “What’s next? Honestly, I don’t know. That question used to bring me anxiety, but it doesn’t anymore, and I am so grateful to be in a place of acceptance.”

While Eastern’s future remain undecided, that of the northwest-side building is not. A new business, The Vibe Venue, is planned for the 1,796-square-foot commercial space.

First-time restaurateur Wendy Collins will lead the proposed business, which aims to open in early April, according to a license application.

A tentative menu for The Vibe Venue features chicken wings, meatballs, quesadillas, nachos and salads including taco salad, Caesar salad and garden salad. The restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol.

A license application for The Vibe Venue is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the business’s proposed operating hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the application.

Collins did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

