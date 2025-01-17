Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County announced Monday it is directing federal funding for needy families to six local community organizations.

Approximately $600,000 in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funding is being directed to local nonprofits that have developed substance abuse programs designed specifically for parents and pregnant mothers.

The funds are being distributed through the county’s “Better Ways to Cope” initiative, created in 2021 by the Department of Health and Human Services. In the past, the county has used the program to award millions in funds from a $102 million legal settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors that played a role in the opioid epidemic.

“Through our Better Ways to Cope initiative, Milwaukee County is working closely with community partners to ensure our most vulnerable residents have access to life-saving supplies and resources,” County Executive David Crowley said. “I’m very pleased we will be working with six new partners to provide resources for mothers and fathers, particularly expectant families.”

The program looked for community partners that can help funnel resources to populations the county isn’t currently reaching, said Jennifer Wittwer, director of the county’s Community Access to Recovery Services. “The ultimate goal is to help people struggling with addiction to get on a road to recovery.”

Each organization was awarded a $100,000 grant.

Guest House of Milwaukee and Fathers Making Progress are working on programs for fathers of minor children. Meta House, Community Advocates and Uniting Garden Homes are targeting mothers of minor children. And Wisconsin Community Services is working with expectant mothers.

The county has managed and funded substance abuse treatment. However, since 2022, it has been able to invest new funding into existing programs and local partners using funds from the legal settlement with opioid companies.

In 2023, the county used the first payments it received to fund 15 projects, including medically assisted treatment and homeless outreach, using $11.8 million in settlement funds. Seven projects totaling $8.5 million were approved in 2024.