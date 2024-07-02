County Awards $2.8 Million To Non-Profit Opioid Programs
Funding 15 local groups for opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.
Milwaukee County is putting $2.8 million in funding from opioid settlements to use this month with help from more than a dozen local non-profits.
Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley‘s office announced Tuesday that the county’s Department of Health and Human Services is awarding 15 local organizations with grants up to $200,000 for opioid abuse prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery programs. The grants are funded through legal settlements with opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmacies that will net the county more than $100 million over the next 18 years.
The county secured the settlements by joining a massive litigation effort, with attorneys representing communities across the state and country. The county’s initial settlement — $72 million — was the largest recovery in state history by a local government.
“Milwaukee County is committed to ensuring opioid settlement funds are being used in the most effective way possible to foster collaboration and innovation in addressing the overdose crisis and substance use disorder facing our community,” the county executive said.
In March this year, DHHS announced it was looking for community partners working to help victims of the opioid crisis. The initiative is an outgrowth of a public information campaign called “Better Ways to Cope.”
“Our goal is to increase access to life-saving resources and programs to reduce the likelihood of overdose-related fatalities in our community,” Crowley said.
The projects awarded grant funding include outreach campaigns aimed at preventing opioid abuse among teens and specific minority communities; programs increasing access to harm reduction items like fentanyl test strips and nasal Narcan; inpatient and outpatient treatment facilities; and substance abuse recovery counseling.
Below are the organizations and the grant awards:
Prevention ($200,000 each)
- Changing Hands Mentoring, Inc.
- Community Advocates
- Hmong American Friendship Association
- Mental Health America/Community Mental Health & Wellness Alliance
- Safe and Sound
Harm Reduction ($200,000 each)
- Benedict Center
- City of Cudahy Health Department
- Samad’s House
- Vivent Health
Treatment ($200,000 each)
Recovery ($150,000 each)
- Inpower Solutions LLC
- Great Lakes Dry Hootch
- Manna Behavioral Services
- Milwaukee Turners, Inc.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
More about the Opioid Crisis
- MKE County: County Awards $2.8 Million To Non-Profit Opioid Programs - Graham Kilmer - Jul 2nd, 2024
- MKE County: County To Get $3 Million From Kroger In Opioid Settlement - Graham Kilmer - Jul 1st, 2024
- Court Decision Holds Up Wisconsin’s $70 Million Drug Settlement - Sarah Lehr - Jul 1st, 2024
- MKE County: Opioid Settlement Will Fund 7 New, Expanded Abatement Efforts - Graham Kilmer - Jun 28th, 2024
- Legislators Agree on Opioid Plan, Still Withhold PFAS, Hospital Funds - Erik Gunn - May 8th, 2024
- Baldwin Announces Over $17.7 Million to Tackle Fentanyl and Opioid Crisis in Wisconsin - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - May 7th, 2024
- Baldwin Backed Legislation to Crack Down on Fentanyl Traffickers Heads to President’s Desk - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Apr 24th, 2024
- Legislature Stalls Opioid Settlement Funds. Again - Erik Gunn - Apr 23rd, 2024
- Milwaukee Bucks Legend Marques Johnson Joins Forces with Serenity Inns to Combat Opioid Epidemic in Milwaukee - Serenity Inns - Apr 23rd, 2024
- Law Enforcement Agencies Awarded Grants from State Opioid Settlement Funds - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Apr 18th, 2024
Read more about Opioid Crisis here
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
MKE County
-
MCTS Bids To Run Waukesha BusesJul 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
County To Get $3 Million From Kroger In Opioid SettlementJul 1st, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
-
Parks Plans Removal of Holler Park Pool, Other Disused BuildingsJun 30th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer