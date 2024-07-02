Graham Kilmer
MKE County

County Awards $2.8 Million To Non-Profit Opioid Programs

Funding 15 local groups for opioid abuse prevention, treatment and recovery.

By - Jul 2nd, 2024 08:49 pm
Milwaukee County Courthouse. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

Milwaukee County Courthouse. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

Milwaukee County is putting $2.8 million in funding from opioid settlements to use this month with help from more than a dozen local non-profits.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley‘s office announced Tuesday that the county’s Department of Health and Human Services is awarding 15 local organizations with grants up to $200,000 for opioid abuse prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery programs. The grants are funded through legal settlements with opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmacies that will net the county more than $100 million over the next 18 years.

The county secured the settlements by joining a massive litigation effort, with attorneys representing communities across the state and country. The county’s initial settlement — $72 million — was the largest recovery in state history by a local government.

“Milwaukee County is committed to ensuring opioid settlement funds are being used in the most effective way possible to foster collaboration and innovation in addressing the overdose crisis and substance use disorder facing our community,” the county executive said.

In March this year, DHHS announced it was looking for community partners working to help victims of the opioid crisis. The initiative is an outgrowth of a public information campaign called “Better Ways to Cope.”

“Our goal is to increase access to life-saving resources and programs to reduce the likelihood of overdose-related fatalities in our community,” Crowley said.

The projects awarded grant funding include outreach campaigns aimed at preventing opioid abuse among teens and specific minority communities; programs increasing access to harm reduction items like fentanyl test strips and nasal Narcan; inpatient and outpatient treatment facilities; and substance abuse recovery counseling.

Below are the organizations and the grant awards:

Prevention ($200,000 each)

Harm Reduction ($200,000 each)

Treatment ($200,000 each)

Recovery ($150,000 each)

  • Inpower Solutions LLC
  • Great Lakes Dry Hootch
  • Manna Behavioral Services
  • Milwaukee Turners, Inc.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Health, MKE County

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us