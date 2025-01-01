Some Wisconsin Communities Say They Have Too Many ZIP Codes

The Village of Somers has 14 different ZIP codes. Congress may take action.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Wisconsin village with 14 different ZIP codes has pushed for years to get that narrowed down to a single, five-digit number. Now, federal legislation to require unique ZIP codes for the village of Somers and four other communities in the dairy state has Congress’ attention.

There are around 10,000 residents living in the Kenosha County village of Somers, but you wouldn’t necessarily know it based on their myriad mailing addresses. That’s because for around 3,200 of them, their addresses list them as living in either Racine, Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, Caledonia, Sturtevant, Kenosha or Union Grove.

Somers Village Administrator Jason Peters told WPR he doesn’t know how it happened, but it causes real issues for residents and the local government. For example, he said some residents wind up paying higher premiums for home and auto insurance because their addresses list them as residents of larger, neighboring cities.

Peters said the village also loses out on money from vehicle registration fees because of the ZIP code confusion.

“We’ve got a screen in our (village hall) lobby that says, when you go and register your car, to make sure that even though your address says Kenosha, that you put Somers down, because when they see this that it’s registered in the city of Kenosha or city of Racine, we lose out on those vehicles,” Peters said.

The village even had to rename a road after packages were being sent to Racine instead of Somers, according to Peters, because addresses were identical in both places.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In 2022, Peters said, the village applied for what’s called a ZIP code boundary review process with the U.S. Postal Service. When a community makes a request for such a review, the U.S. Postal Service has 60 days to respond. Peters said it took two years to get a response, which came in November. The village’s request was denied.

The village plans to file an appeal with the USPS, he said. If that’s denied they’ll have to wait 10 years to try again.

Over the last two years, Somers, the Village of Caledonia, City of Franklin, City of Greenfield and Town of Mount Pleasant got involved with a lobbying effort Peters calls the National ZIP Code Coalition.

In June, the lobbying resulted in a bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives to force the post office to designate unique ZIP codes for the Wisconsin communities and dozens of others across the nation. U.S. Rep Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, was one of the sponsors of the bill, and on Dec. 11, he issued a statement about its passage in the House.

“This commonsense legislation instructs USPS to simplify and modernize these boundaries, saving many Wisconsin residents from needless headaches,” Steil said. “We took a step forward today to solve this issue by passing this bill in the House, and I look forward to its consideration in the Senate.”

Peters said he doesn’t know what the odds are of the ZIP code bill being passed by the U.S. Senate, but he and his fellow local government leaders from Wisconsin didn’t expect the legislation to get as far as it did.

“So we’re cautiously optimistic that we can get it done in the 119th Congress,” Peters said.

Listen to the WPR report

Some Wisconsin communities say they have too many ZIP codes. Congress might step in. was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.