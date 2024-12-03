Could Ben Wikler Nationalize Wisconsin-Style Campaigning?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

While most swing states swung decidedly toward President-elect Donald Trump this November, Wisconsin’s election was decided by the slimmest margin.

Some Democratic party strategists credit a particular style of campaigning for keeping Wisconsin competitive in a Trump wave cycle. And they credit Ben Wikler for maintaining that momentum for the five years he’s chaired the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

“The centrality of Wisconsin in American politics cannot be overstated. And the track record that Ben has amassed at the head of the Democratic Party here is one you cannot sneeze at,” said Joe Zepecki, a Milwaukee-based Democratic consultant.

With Wikler’s announcement Sunday that he’ll be seeking to lead the national Democratic party by running for chair of the Democratic National Committee, his supporters see a chance for him to expand those successes at a time when the party is reeling from bruising losses of the White House and U.S. Senate.

That would include promoting the “permanent campaign infrastructure” modeled in Wisconsin, where the Democratic party maintains a presence with voters throughout the year, ramping up even during off-year elections, such as its involvement in 2023’s state Supreme Court race.

“Doesn’t matter what region, doesn’t matter what type of state — the world we live in now requires an ongoing commitment to communicating with voters, telling them what’s at stake, building power,” said Zepecki. “It can only happen if you do it all the damn time.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Wikler’s name was floated by political insiders as possible DNC chair last month. He said he would make a decision whether to run after Thanksgiving. On Sunday, he officially announced his candidacy for the position, which would involve coordinating parties nationwide and overseeing fundraising.

And it could mean a cultural shift as Democrats look to rebuild in the face of a rightward swing among their base and Republican control of U.S. Congress.

But Zepecki said that internal debates about the party’s value system — whether to hew toward the progressive left or moderate center, for example — aren’t for the chair to decide.

“The role of the party chair is to make sure that when it comes time to have an election, we’re in the best position to win,” he said. “When do we solve some of those, ‘Where do we fall on the spectrum? What is our ideology?’ (debates)? Largely in party primaries. And you gotta have somebody trusted at the top of the party when that’s happening.”

Wikler touts fundraising $200M in 5 years

In his announcement, Wikler touted his prowess fundraising $200 million in five years, including $50 million this year, and staving off a massive rightward swing in November. Whereas the country as a whole swung 6 points in favor of Trump, Wikler said, Wisconsin swung 1.5 points.

On social media, Wisconsin Democrats praised Wikler’s successes in the state, and said he’d make a difference nationally.

“Wisconsin Democrats with Ben at the helm fought heavy headwinds and reelected me to the United States Senate,” said U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. “From innovative record breaking fundraisers to year round organizing, Ben doesn’t just talk about change, he makes it happen.”

On the social media site X, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan said Wisconsin “did better against Trump & picking up (state legislature) seats than any state due to Ben.”

A group calling itself “Friends of Ben” has assembled to support his candidacy, according to an email obtained by WPR. The “informal, behind-the-scenes network” is backing his candidacy by working to lobby DNC members and other influential Democrats. A public campaign group is also expected to launch this week.

If Wikler were to leave Wisconsin, he would leave “very, very big shoes to fill,” said Ben Nuckels, a Democratic media consultant who has worked on Wisconsin campaigns.

“The people who are happiest about Ben Wikler for DNC chair are probably the local Wisconsin Republicans. I mean, they can’t wait to get rid of him,” he said. But nationally, “the Democratic Party needs to be stronger,” he added.

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, Minnesota state Chair Ken Martin and New York state Sen. James Skoufis have also announced their candidacies to replace outgoing chair Jaime Harrison.

Listen to the WPR report

In Wikler DNC bid, allies see chance to nationalize Wisconsin-style campaigning was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.