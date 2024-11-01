Bill Clinton Attempts To Rally Harris Voters in Milwaukee Appearance

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“What do you give when you’ve given your all, and it seems like you can’t make it through? You just stand, and endure.”

Moments before former President Bill Clinton addressed voters in Milwaukee, soloist Tony Neal stood before the crowd and delivered a heartfelt rendition of Donnie McClurkin‘s “Stand.”

Not only did the lyrics land well — garnering applause after the contemporary gospel song’s final notes — the performance was a marked departure recent political rallies.

Of those, Wisconsin has had no shortage. With just a few days left until the election, both parties are launching an intense final push in the swing state. On Thursday evening, Clinton took the stage at The Institute for the Preservation of African-American Music and Arts, 3200 W. Hampton Ave., to campaign for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m very honored to be here, and I will cut to the chase,” he told a crowd of approximately 75 attendees gathered at the small venue.

“The future of the country is on the line, and it may be decided in Wisconsin, and it will be decided by who wants it most. Who will turn out? There’s still people who could be swayed — who aren’t planning to vote.”

During a 34-minute speech, Clinton praised the Biden-Harris administration for its role in creating millions of jobs over the past four years, expressing optimism that the trend will continue to gain momentum in the coming months. He also took aim at former President Donald Trump, noting that “his goal is to keep you torn up and upset.”

“And it won’t create a single job,” Clinton said. “It won’t dissolve the border chaos. It won’t do anything.”

The former president further cautioned attendees about Trump’s statements regarding future elections—or the lack thereof. He referenced a July incident in which Trump told a group of conservative Christians that if they voted him into office, they would never have to vote again.

“I am authorized to promise you that if Kamala Harris is the next president of the United States, and you don’t think she’s any good, and you vote against her, she will honor the vote of the people.”

Clinton reflected on his time as president from 1993 to 2001. “I’m unusually qualified, I think, to at least tell you what I think, because I’m familiar with the job that Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are trying to get,” he said, acknowledging that much has changed since then.

“This is an interesting thing for me. I’m not a kid anymore, as you can probably see, and I’m not running for anything except my grandchildren’s future,” said the former president, who is just two months older than Trump.

He concluded his remarks with a call to action. ” I think we should all honor the obligation we have to give another generation a chance,” he said. “So please do what you can, because the whole thing may come down to Wisconsin.”

Several speakers took the stage before Clinton, each highlighting key issues and linking them to themes of faith.

Roland Martin, a political analyst and commentator, pointed to hypocrisies in the pro-life movement, which generally aligns itself with Republican politicians and policies on the topic of abortion.

“How can you be pro-life but you vote against food for kids?” he questioned. “How can you claimed to be pro-life, and you have no record when it comes to Black maternal health? How can you call yourself pro-life and stand with a known liar? Yet, when Black men are shot and killed by police, folk are silent.”

Martin continued, “just say you’re anti abortion, but don’t say you’re pro- life, because if you are truly a child of God and you are pro-life, then you will be supporting folk from the womb to the tomb.”

He touted Harris’s support of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other policies he identified as pro-life beyond the scope of abortion.

Marica Tipton, first lady of El Bethel Church of God in Christ, echoed his statement. “One of the most important issues that I support, that she runs, is the issue of the government not making choices for women,” she said of Harris. “They cannot make a decision on how we decide we use our bodies, amen. And so I pray and I urge you all to vote and support her. She is the best candidate for this time.”

Congresswoman Gwen Moore addressed the faith leaders in the crowd. “We’ve got one more Sunday, one more Sabbath day, one more Friday night in the faith community to deliver our message to our people,” she said. “Don’t get it twisted, y’all; don’t go for the ‘okie doke.’ When you get with your congregants this weekend, let them know that they need to pray with their feet and pray the predators out.”

County supervisor and candidate for the Wisconsin State Assembly Sequanna Taylor urged attendees to seize the opportunity to vote early. “November 5 is the last day to vote, not the first,” she said.

Clinton was introduced by John W. Daniels, III, pastor at Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of God In Christ.

Candidates on both sides of the aisle, along with their advocates, have repeatedly pushed for early voting in recent weeks, and Wisconsinites have responded. As of Oct. 25, early voting had increased by nearly 40% over 2020, according to state elections officials. The final day for early voting is Nov. 3.

Both parties are racing to the Election Day finish line, hoping to sway the crucial swing state in their favor. Friday evening, Harris and Trump will hold simultaneous rallies in Milwaukee; Trump at Fiserv Forum and Harris at State Fair Park, with Cardi B and musical guests including GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers and DJ GEMINI GILLY.

These dueling rallies conclude a week focused on Wisconsin for both candidates. On Wednesday, Harris rallied college voters in Madison, while Trump appeared in Green Bay with former Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also made separate campaign stops in the state on Monday.

Photos

