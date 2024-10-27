The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Riverwest Cohousing Development Receives First Approval

1. Riverwest Cohousing Development Receives First Approval

40-unit development would merge condominiums and community.

Oct 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Walgreens Closing Store Infamous For Basketball Player Incident

2. Walgreens Closing Store Infamous For Basketball Player Incident

Fourth Milwaukee store closure in less than two years.

Oct 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee’s Cruise Ship Dock More Than Doubled In Cost, Is It Worth It?

3. Milwaukee’s Cruise Ship Dock More Than Doubled In Cost, Is It Worth It?

Port says yes, at least one council member says no.

Oct 23rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Apartment Development Proposed Just Off Downer Avenue

4. Apartment Development Proposed Just Off Downer Avenue

11-story condominium tower once proposed for site.

Oct 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Meet The New Owner of Pete’s Pops

5. Meet The New Owner of Pete’s Pops

Ian Robinson, who purchased the business in May, plans to “keep the spirit of Pete’s Pop’s alive.”

Oct 23rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Committee Discusses Separating UW-Madison From Rest of System

6. Committee Discusses Separating UW-Madison From Rest of System

Part of larger discussion about future of system, including funding.

Oct 25th, 2024 by Baylor Spears

Milwaukee Will Bandage City Hall Indefinitely

7. Milwaukee Will Bandage City Hall Indefinitely

What’s the long-term strategy for failing terra cotta?

Oct 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal New Food and Drink Offerings Before Tip Off

8. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal New Food and Drink Offerings Before Tip Off

New menu includes several new burgers, foot-long hot dogs and two types of cinnamon rolls.

Oct 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

New Restaurant Would Save Historic Wildenberg Hotel

9. New Restaurant Would Save Historic Wildenberg Hotel

Cafe India owner plans major development on S. 27th St.

Apr 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Park-and-Ride Homeless Encampments Will Be Cleared

10. Park-and-Ride Homeless Encampments Will Be Cleared

Effort to find homes for 60 residents will be a ‘heavy lift’ official says. Housing for 80 previously found.

Oct 14th, 2024 by Evan Casey

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season

1. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season

Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23

Oct 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

2. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee

Police recruitment shortfalls are only exacerbating our patrol response time problems

3. Police recruitment shortfalls are only exacerbating our patrol response time problems

Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland October 23, 2024

Oct 23rd, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Charlie Sykes’ Bullying, Racism, Sexism and Propaganda to Advance Wisconsin Republicans on Milwaukee Right Wing Radio Comes to an End

4. Charlie Sykes’ Bullying, Racism, Sexism and Propaganda to Advance Wisconsin Republicans on Milwaukee Right Wing Radio Comes to an End

‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’ to Conservative Mouthpiece and Broadcasting Bully

Dec 19th, 2016 by One Wisconsin Now

FanDuel Sports Network Announces 2024-25 Milwaukee Bucks Broadcast Schedule

5. FanDuel Sports Network Announces 2024-25 Milwaukee Bucks Broadcast Schedule

 

Oct 23rd, 2024 by FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

More Than 1,000 Wisconsinites Sign Open Letter to Microsoft

6. More Than 1,000 Wisconsinites Sign Open Letter to Microsoft

 

Oct 22nd, 2024 by Clean Wisconsin

Brewers Announce Changes to Major League Coaching Staff

7. Brewers Announce Changes to Major League Coaching Staff

Team Adds Al LeBoeuf as Lead Hitting Coach and Eric Theisen as Hitting Coach Connor Dawson Remains with Club as Hitting Coach

Oct 21st, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra announces Music Director Ken-David Masur’s final season with the MSO

8. Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra announces Music Director Ken-David Masur’s final season with the MSO

 

Oct 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Milwaukee Woman Indicted for Multimillion Dollar Health Care Fraud and Kickback Scheme

9. Milwaukee Woman Indicted for Multimillion Dollar Health Care Fraud and Kickback Scheme

 

Oct 18th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Milwaukee County To Receive Funding To Address Homelessness and Incarceration

10. Milwaukee County To Receive Funding To Address Homelessness and Incarceration

Milwaukee County is one of six new cities and counties that will receive funding to provide housing for justice-involved people

Oct 22nd, 2024 by County Executive David Crowley

