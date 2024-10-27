The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Riverwest Cohousing Development Receives First Approval
40-unit development would merge condominiums and community.
Oct 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Walgreens Closing Store Infamous For Basketball Player Incident
Fourth Milwaukee store closure in less than two years.
Oct 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Milwaukee’s Cruise Ship Dock More Than Doubled In Cost, Is It Worth It?
Port says yes, at least one council member says no.
Oct 23rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Apartment Development Proposed Just Off Downer Avenue
11-story condominium tower once proposed for site.
Oct 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Meet The New Owner of Pete’s Pops
Ian Robinson, who purchased the business in May, plans to “keep the spirit of Pete’s Pop’s alive.”
Oct 23rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Committee Discusses Separating UW-Madison From Rest of System
Part of larger discussion about future of system, including funding.
Oct 25th, 2024 by Baylor Spears
7. Milwaukee Will Bandage City Hall Indefinitely
What’s the long-term strategy for failing terra cotta?
Oct 22nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal New Food and Drink Offerings Before Tip Off
New menu includes several new burgers, foot-long hot dogs and two types of cinnamon rolls.
Oct 21st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. New Restaurant Would Save Historic Wildenberg Hotel
Cafe India owner plans major development on S. 27th St.
Apr 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Park-and-Ride Homeless Encampments Will Be Cleared
Effort to find homes for 60 residents will be a ‘heavy lift’ official says. Housing for 80 previously found.
Oct 14th, 2024 by Evan Casey
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season
Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oct 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
2. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee
3. Police recruitment shortfalls are only exacerbating our patrol response time problems
Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland October 23, 2024
Oct 23rd, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
4. Charlie Sykes’ Bullying, Racism, Sexism and Propaganda to Advance Wisconsin Republicans on Milwaukee Right Wing Radio Comes to an End
‘Goodbye and Good Riddance’ to Conservative Mouthpiece and Broadcasting Bully
Dec 19th, 2016 by One Wisconsin Now
6. More Than 1,000 Wisconsinites Sign Open Letter to Microsoft
Oct 22nd, 2024 by Clean Wisconsin
7. Brewers Announce Changes to Major League Coaching Staff
Team Adds Al LeBoeuf as Lead Hitting Coach and Eric Theisen as Hitting Coach Connor Dawson Remains with Club as Hitting Coach
Oct 21st, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. Milwaukee County To Receive Funding To Address Homelessness and Incarceration
Milwaukee County is one of six new cities and counties that will receive funding to provide housing for justice-involved people
Oct 22nd, 2024 by County Executive David Crowley
