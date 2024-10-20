The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Waukesha Company Relocating to Downtown Milwaukee
MARS Solutions Group joins suburbs-to-city migration trend.
Oct 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Walgreens Closing Store Infamous For Basketball Player Incident
Fourth Milwaukee store closure in less than two years.
Oct 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Historical Marker Being Removed From Milwaukee’s Last Indigenous Burial Mound
Milwaukee County Parks removing marker in Lake Park.
Oct 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. More Wisconsin Absentees Ballots Already Returned Than Entire 2016 Election
Almost 200,000 ballots returned, with hundreds of thousands more already sent to voters.
Oct 11th, 2024 by Rich Kremer
5. Vice President Will Stay Overnight in Milwaukee Wednesday
Democratic presidential nominee has three campaign events in Wisconsin Thursday.
Oct 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Victorian-Inspired Teahouse Opening In Dubble Dutch Hotel
Novel Tea House joins Agency cocktail bar in the hotel’s cafe space.
Oct 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Park-and-Ride Homeless Encampments Will Be Cleared
Effort to find homes for 60 residents will be a ‘heavy lift’ official says. Housing for 80 previously found.
Oct 14th, 2024 by Evan Casey
8. Now Serving: We Tried Milwaukee’s Spiciest Chicken Sandwich
Plus: More sushi, sandwiches and the return of Ralph’s Coffee.
Oct 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
9. Dining: 4th Base Eschews Menu In Favor of Chef-Customer Creations
You pick the protein, chef Papara makes your meal.
Oct 15th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
10. Debate Over Future of Vacant Menomonee Valley Building Could Be Reaching The End
Kendall Breunig wants to redevelop a former tin ware factory into housing, but city has opposed him.
Oct 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade
Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care
Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee
2. Person killed in shooting at youth flag football game
Statement of Common Council President José G. Pérez October 12, 2024
Oct 12th, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez
3. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season
Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23
Oct 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks
5. WisDOT announces park and ride closures due to safety and security issues
State and county partnership helped more than 80 individuals find reliable housing
Oct 14th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
7. No confidence in leadership of MPS Athletics
Joint statement from Milwaukee Common Council Members: Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., Alderman DiAndre Jackson, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, and Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore
Oct 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council
10. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Protect Wisconsinites from Predatory Wall Street Investors
Legislation holds Wall Street accountable, empowers workers, safeguards the financial system, and protects investors
Oct 15th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin