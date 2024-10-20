Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Oct 20th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Waukesha Company Relocating to Downtown Milwaukee

1. Waukesha Company Relocating to Downtown Milwaukee

MARS Solutions Group joins suburbs-to-city migration trend.

Oct 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Walgreens Closing Store Infamous For Basketball Player Incident

2. Walgreens Closing Store Infamous For Basketball Player Incident

Fourth Milwaukee store closure in less than two years.

Oct 17th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Historical Marker Being Removed From Milwaukee’s Last Indigenous Burial Mound

3. Historical Marker Being Removed From Milwaukee’s Last Indigenous Burial Mound

Milwaukee County Parks removing marker in Lake Park.

Oct 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

More Wisconsin Absentees Ballots Already Returned Than Entire 2016 Election

4. More Wisconsin Absentees Ballots Already Returned Than Entire 2016 Election

Almost 200,000 ballots returned, with hundreds of thousands more already sent to voters.

Oct 11th, 2024 by Rich Kremer

Vice President Will Stay Overnight in Milwaukee Wednesday

5. Vice President Will Stay Overnight in Milwaukee Wednesday

Democratic presidential nominee has three campaign events in Wisconsin Thursday.

Oct 16th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Victorian-Inspired Teahouse Opening In Dubble Dutch Hotel

6. Victorian-Inspired Teahouse Opening In Dubble Dutch Hotel

Novel Tea House joins Agency cocktail bar in the hotel’s cafe space.

Oct 16th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Park-and-Ride Homeless Encampments Will Be Cleared

7. Park-and-Ride Homeless Encampments Will Be Cleared

Effort to find homes for 60 residents will be a ‘heavy lift’ official says. Housing for 80 previously found.

Oct 14th, 2024 by Evan Casey

Now Serving: We Tried Milwaukee’s Spiciest Chicken Sandwich

8. Now Serving: We Tried Milwaukee’s Spiciest Chicken Sandwich

Plus: More sushi, sandwiches and the return of Ralph’s Coffee.

Oct 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Dining: 4th Base Eschews Menu In Favor of Chef-Customer Creations

9. Dining: 4th Base Eschews Menu In Favor of Chef-Customer Creations

You pick the protein, chef Papara makes your meal.

Oct 15th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Debate Over Future of Vacant Menomonee Valley Building Could Be Reaching The End

10. Debate Over Future of Vacant Menomonee Valley Building Could Be Reaching The End

Kendall Breunig wants to redevelop a former tin ware factory into housing, but city has opposed him.

Oct 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

1. Tax-dodging millionaire leading GOP’s budget blockade

Sen. Stroebel calling the shots as Republicans block funding for schools, roads and vet care

Sep 29th, 2016 by Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee

Person killed in shooting at youth flag football game

2. Person killed in shooting at youth flag football game

Statement of Common Council President José G. Pérez October 12, 2024

Oct 12th, 2024 by Common Council President Jose Perez

Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season

3. Milwaukee Bucks Reveal Full Slate of Events and Promotions to Tip Off 2024-25 Season

Tipoff Week begins Sunday ahead of the Bucks’ season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 23

Oct 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee County Parks to Respectfully Remove Indigenous Burial Mound Marker in Lake Park

4. Milwaukee County Parks to Respectfully Remove Indigenous Burial Mound Marker in Lake Park

 

Oct 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee County Parks

WisDOT announces park and ride closures due to safety and security issues

5. WisDOT announces park and ride closures due to safety and security issues

State and county partnership helped more than 80 individuals find reliable housing

Oct 14th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Paving the Way to Progress: Groundbreaking for Little Menomonee River Parkway Trail Project Begins

6. Paving the Way to Progress: Groundbreaking for Little Menomonee River Parkway Trail Project Begins

 

Oct 16th, 2024 by Milwaukee County Parks

No confidence in leadership of MPS Athletics

7. No confidence in leadership of MPS Athletics

Joint statement from Milwaukee Common Council Members: Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr., Alderman DiAndre Jackson, Alderman Robert J. Bauman, and Alderwoman Sharlen P. Moore

Oct 15th, 2024 by Milwaukee Common Council

Wauwatosa Alderman Proposes Ban on RealPage Software to Combat Rising Rental Costs and Protect Housing Affordability

8. Wauwatosa Alderman Proposes Ban on RealPage Software to Combat Rising Rental Costs and Protect Housing Affordability

 

Oct 14th, 2024 by Wauwatosa Ald. Andrew Meindl

Milwaukee lawyer sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment for failure to pay taxes

9. Milwaukee lawyer sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment for failure to pay taxes

 

Oct 16th, 2024 by U.S. Department of Justice

Baldwin Introduces Bill to Protect Wisconsinites from Predatory Wall Street Investors

10. Baldwin Introduces Bill to Protect Wisconsinites from Predatory Wall Street Investors

Legislation holds Wall Street accountable, empowers workers, safeguards the financial system, and protects investors

Oct 15th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

