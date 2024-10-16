Vice President Will Stay Overnight in Milwaukee Wednesday

Democratic presidential nominee has three campaign events in Wisconsin Thursday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will provide a tourism boost to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

According to her daily White House schedule release, the Democratic presidential nominee is due to spend the night in Cream City.

Harris, says the schedule, will fly into Milwaukee at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday evening following a campaign event in eastern Pennsylvania.

The VP will spend much of Thursday in Wisconsin. She has campaign events scheduled in Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay.

The White House did not reveal where the vice president would spend the night, though the odds-on favorite is the Pfister Hotel. The hotel, owned by Marcus Corp., has a history of not confirming dignitary stays.

Starting with William McKinley in 1899 and including their time on the campaign trail, almost every president has spent at least one night at the hotel (Barack Obama is a notable exception).

President Joe Biden stayed at the hotel, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., in March, when he was in Milwaukee to announce a $36 million grant to rebuild 6th Street through Downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

More recently, the hotel became an highly secured site during the July Republican National Convention. Former President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, vice presidential nominee JD Vance and several other high-ranking officials and their families stayed in the hotel during the convention.

The 130-year-old, 307-room hotel recently underwent a $20 million renovation project.

Harris, who became the nominee in July, has visited Wisconsin five times since launching her campaign. That includes a rally launching her campaign in West Allis and a Fiserv Forum rally with running mate Tim Walz during the August Democratic National Convention, otherwise held in Chicago. On Monday, Walz was in Green Bay.

Trump and Vance, who have made several appearances in Wisconsin recently, have no upcoming Wisconsin appearances currently scheduled.

