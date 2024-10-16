Waukesha Company Relocating to Downtown Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The lure of a modern downtown office and all of the surrounding amenities has drawn in another Waukesha County company.

MARS Solutions Group, a consulting and tech staffing firm, is moving Downtown from a suburban office building near bordering Interstate 94 in Waukesha.

The company will relocate its headquarters to 1433 Water, a five-story office building at the northern edge of Downtown.

“This exciting new chapter marks our growth, as we expand into fresh service lines and reach new markets. While we’ll miss our Waukesha roots, we’re thrilled for what the future holds in Milwaukee. Here’s to new adventures and endless possibilities,” said CEO Rashi Khosla in a statement.

The company, which has 200 employees across the globe, will use the office as a base for 10 employees, who work in a hybrid arrangement. It is exploring options to grow the space.

The office mirrors an office space trend known as “flight to quality” where firms are taking advantage of remote or hybrid work arrangements to lease smaller spaces in amenity-rich neighborhoods or buildings.

MARS hired Jeremy Fojut as chief revenue officer in March, following his departure from NEWaukee.

The building, long home to a Laacke & Joys store, was redeveloped in 2017 into a modern office building with approximately 110,000 square feet of space. Business-to-business agency Bader Rutter serves as the anchor tenant, and made a similar move from Waukesha County to Downtown. Wangard Partners developed the $31 million project and an affiliate of the company still owns the property. Plunkett Raysich Architects led the design. The building, a mix of an old and new structure, is located along the Milwaukee River and includes a riverwalk segment and boat slips.

Other tenants in the building include asset management firm Riverwater Partners and engineering firm EXP. Coworking firm Spaces, part of International Workplace Group (formerly branded as Regus), operates a large furnished coworking office suite in the building.