‘Taste of the Gateway’ Highlights Restaurants Near Airport With Discounts

Dining deal offers $10 discounts at select restaurants near the airport on Oct. 23 and 24.

An airport-adjacent dining event is returning to Milwaukee next week, offering discounted meals from a wide variety of local eateries—no need to stow your tray tables.

Taste of the Gateway will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 23, and Wednesday, Oct. 24. Now in its fifth year, the event features 12 participating restaurants, all located near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

During the deal, The Gateway to Milwaukee, a business association that promotes the area, will sponsor $10 discounts on any purchase of $20 or more from restaurants including Al Bazzar Restaurant & Sweets, Amelia’s Bar & Restaurant, Chucho’s Red Tacos, Coach’s Pub ‘N’ Grill, In Plane View, J Wonderland, Jalapeño Loco, Landmark 1850 Inn, Martino’s Hot Dogs & Italian Beef, Paradise Roastery, Pita Palace and Who’s On Layton.

The list covers Mexican, Middle Eastern, Italian and American cuisines, as well as coffee and sweets, elevated pub fare and Milwaukee’s oldest bar.

The initiative aims to promote and support local businesses located on Milwaukee’s far South Side, said Leif Otteson, executive director of The Gateway to Milwaukee.

“We’re thrilled to bring back The Taste of the Gateway – Discount Dining Days for another year,” Otteson said in a statement. “This event is a fantastic way for our community to support the incredible diversity of locally owned restaurants in the airport area while discovering new favorites and celebrating the unique flavors that make our culinary scene so vibrant.”

Taste of the Gateway began in 2016 as a one-day event at the Garden District Community Garden, featuring 11 restaurants offering samples for $1 each. It maintained this format until 2020, when it shifted to the “dining days” model.

The event has been successful for both customers and participating restaurants, with 90% of businesses reporting increased sales during the 2022 installment.

Area Alderman Scott Spiker shared his enthusiasm for the event and touted his district’s restaurant scene.

“Airport Dining Days is a chance for everyone to experience firsthand what’s quickly becoming the worst-kept secret in Milwaukee: that a culinary treasure trove of diverse and delectable eats exists in and around the airport area,” the aldermand said in a statement. “Let your taste buds take flight; you won’t be sorry!”

To access the discount, diners should mention the Taste of the Gateway event before ordering.

For additional information, including hours and addresses of participating restaurants, visit the Taste of the Gateway — Discount Dining Days website.

