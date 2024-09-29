Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There is a lot to like at O’Lydia’s Bar and Grill and you will see there is also a lot of food on the plate. No matter what you order, the portions are generous as friends and I discovered on my first visit to this Irish pub where several meals commonly found on the Emerald Isle are featured.

The Shepherd’s Pie, which you will find listed underneath Sandwiches on the menu, was a classic Irish meal that featured a layer of beef underneath a layer of mashed potatoes and topped with cheddar. The meat at the bottom of the pie was drenched in gravy and with the potatoes created sort of an upside down pie mashed with gravy. The cheddar, a Wisconsin touch, was lightly broiled and completed this delicious mash-up of comfort food.

My companion’s Onion Rings, an Appetizer meant to be shared, approached perfection. They were beer-battered, light, served with ranch dressing, and unlike the average onion ring, the batter hugged the onion. The menu promised a “pile” and that is what our server delivered.

Also listed under Sandwiches was the Meatloaf, served open-faced with homemade Guinness gravy. The menu read it would be served on bread, but our server graciously agreed to ask the chef to replace the bread with garlic mashed potatoes. The gravy, served on the side, was rich, and hinted of Guinness, while the two slabs of meatloaf were meaty and light. Like the cheddar in the Shepherd’s Pie, the meatloaf had seen the broiler which added a tasty crust.

If you eat outside, you will hear a steady creaking rattle that turned out to be coming from the railroad tracks, a stone’s throw away from the patio. To our surprise, we could see the trains, up an incline and through the trees. This secluded patio is one of three dining areas. There is the pub with a few high tables and the bar, a covered porch, and the large outdoor area where we enjoyed the warm September weather. Inside the covered porch, we admired a large colorful painting hanging on the Cream City brick wall. Upon closer inspection, we noted it was for sale and if we wished, could be purchased for $6,000.

It is not Irish, but the BLT at O’Lydia’s is exemplary, with plenty of crisp thick-sliced bacon and sliced market tomatoes. My companion paired it with chili, an odd choice on a warm day, but if the chili was good when the thermometer read 80, then it must be a winner. He said it was delicious and seasoned with just enough heat for someone who is heat-averse.

The Reuben Sandwich with melted Swiss, kraut, and a heap of thinly sliced corned beef, was another Irish classic. Fortunately, our server asked if I wanted the horseradish sauce on the side. A sauce it was not. It was almost pure horseradish. A word of warning to those who prefer their horseradish in moderation.

Like all the sandwiches, the Reuben included a side: hand cut fries; sweet potato fries; garlic mashed; coleslaw; a cup of soup; or what was my choice, Fried Brussels Sprouts. They were sliced, sauteed until they were tender, and finished with a sprinkle of sea salt. If you think Brussels sprouts are boring, try this side and you will be a convert to this cruciferous autumn vegetable.

There is more to discover on the menu beyond the Irish specialties such as the Cuban Sandwich, a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, a California Burger, a Korean BBQ Sandwich, and a Spinach Grilled Cheese.

Turn the menu over and you will find an extensive beer list with a couple dozen Taps, Cans, Bottles, Imports, Micros, and three N/A choices, O’Doul’s Amber, Heineken, and Riverwest Stein.

You will also want to check out the Nightly Food Specials available after 5 p.m. On Mexican Monday you can order All You Care To Eat Tacos for $7.50. Tuesday offers two four-ounce Smash Burger Patties with cheese and onions for $7.95 and on Wednesday look for $.95 Wings. On Thursday you can have a one-half pound Burger for $7.95, and on Friday, a Fish Fry with homemade Potato Pancakes. Saturday is Steak Night with a 12-ounce Prime Rib or two 6-ounce Tenderloins including the usual fixings for $25.00, and on Sunday you can order six wings for $7.50.

O’Lydia’s was bustling at lunchtime during the week. That speaks to consistently good food when there are many more restaurant choices in the immediate area. Check it out and you too will understand why it draws a crowd.

