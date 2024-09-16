BESTD Clinic Celebrates 50 Years of Service

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Brady East STD Clinic, better known as BESTD, has been providing free, culturally sensitive care to members of the LGBTQ community and others in need for nearly 50 years.

The clinic, 1240 E. Brady St., was at the forefront of combating the AIDS epidemic in Milwaukee, rallied to mitigate the spread of mpox and continues to evolve to meet the needs of trans and gender non-conforming patients, all while providing more than 2,500 clients per year with accessible care.

Next month, BESTD will mark its golden anniversary with a celebration at Radio Milwaukee, inviting volunteers and community members to reflect on the clinic’s accomplishments and toast to its future.

The ticketed event will take place at 220 E. Pittsburgh Ave. on Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by an after-party at POP, 124 W. National Ave., in Walker’s Point.

The theme, in keeping with tradition, is gold.

Milwaukee-based entertainer Dita Von is hosting the celebration, which will also feature a drag performance and a recognition ceremony honoring the City of Milwaukee’s Health Department Laboratory with an Exemplary Partnership award and recognizing Jerry Warzyn, a clinic volunteer of four decades, with a Lifetime Service award.

Tickets for the 50th anniversary celebration are available to purchase online. General admission is $100 and includes two complimentary drink tickets. Attendees can also make additional donations during the checkout process.

History

Before it was BESTD on Brady, the clinic was known as the Gay People’s Union Venereal Disease Clinic, operating out of the Jewett & Sherman Merchants’ Mills Building, which now houses Colectivo Coffee‘s Historic Third Ward cafe.

Founded in 1974, the clinic was initially established to address a surge in sexually transmitted infections, focusing on diagnosis, testing, and treatment. In the five decades since, its core mission has remained largely the same, though services have expanded to accommodate shifting needs and emerging diseases.

In the 1980s, for example, volunteers established the Milwaukee AIDS Project Committee, offering essential services to HIV/AIDS patients. The grassroots organization later became Vivent Health, a nationwide healthcare provider for the HIV community.

BESTD was also among the early pioneers of HIV antibody testing, and continues to confront the virus through education and resources.

Today, the clinic touts itself as “one of Wisconsin’s most active and accessible testing sites, seeing 50 clients per week despite limited hours and funding.”

On-site services include comprehensive STI/HIV testing and treatment for men and transgender/non-binary individuals, as well as HIV testing and referrals for cisgender women. The clinic also prides itself in training future medical providers in culturally competent care for diverse populations.

Amid rising medication and supply costs, BESTD is committed to keeping its services free and accessible to all.

The upcoming celebration will help support that mission by raising funds to not only continue but also expand the clinic’s offerings with extended hours, additional resources for trans and gender non-conforming individuals and addressing emerging challenges such as mpox, antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea, the significant rise in syphilis and the resulting penicillin shortage.

BESTD also plans to complete building improvements to increase efficiency, and is seeking to add a part-time volunteer manager to its workforce.

Additional information is available online.

