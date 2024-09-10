City Unveils Plan to Replace Swing Park

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A playground, new “river theater,” boat dock and expanded terrace would replace the Swing Park under a proposal released Tuesday by the Department of Public Works (DPW).

The proposal, referred to as “The Landing at Tannery Row” in a planning document, would overhaul the beleaguered park located underneath the Holton Street Bridge over the Milwaukee River.

Swing Park was closed in 2023 as a multi-year reconstruction project on the bridge above began. It also came as a series of shootings occurred at or near the park on the 1700 block of N. Water Street.

The space the small park occupies was established in 2006 by architecture firm La Dallman as part of the development of the Julilly Kohler-initiated Marsupial Bridge, a pedestrian bridge that hangs below the bridge above and connects Riverwest and the Beerline B neighborhoods with the Lower East Side. Alongside a smaller space on the opposite side of Water Street, it was used for light projections and pop-up film screenings. In 2012, Keith Hayes led a guerilla urbanism group in hanging swings from the bridge structure above. The city took effective ownership of the swings in 2014, repairing or replacing them.

DPW would like to hear from citizens with their thoughts on the plan to replace the swing bridge. Through the EngageMKE platform, the city is accepting feedback on the proposal through Sept. 20.

“Previous conversations with residents have revealed a need for increased safety measures and reconsideration of park use and programming. It is still intended to serve as a literal and metaphorical ‘bridge’ that welcomes people from all neighborhoods,” says the project overview. SmithGroup is serving as the city’s design consultant on the project.

The swing space would be replaced with a playground that extends beyond the cover of the bridge above to the city-owned space to the west. Included in the newly-released design concepts are a climbing tower and slide, a small number of swings that are not mounted to the bridge, and several climbing elements for kids and picnic tables. Concrete benches from 2006 would be removed.

The connection to the Marsupial Bridge would be preserved largely as is, with a new terrace serving as the transition between the playground and bridge. But a new river theater space would be developed below the pedestrian bridge, closer to the river. The main level of the park is approximately 40 feet above the river. According to a diagram, the river theater would have up to five levels of bench seating and a performance area. It would be located inside what is currently a switchback pathway that connects Swing Park to the newer riverwalk segment in front of the River House apartments, completed after the swings were installed. A second phase of the River House complex, located to the east, is currently under construction and would complete the riverwalk connection between Holton Street and N. Humboldt Avenue.

A public, floating dock for canoes, kayaks and other paddle crafts would be installed in front of the River House complex.

Between N. Water Street and the playground, a “semi-transparent, colorful, lighted art screen” would serve as an enclosure and attempt to establish “an identity and street presence for the park.”

Backed by area Alderman Jonathan Brostoff, the Common Council appropriated $100,000 in the 2024 city budget via an amendment to design a replacement for the park.

Renderings

Photos

