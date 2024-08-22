Southside Dining Week Returns With Biggest Ever Lineup

More than 40 restaurants will offer signature dish for $20 or less.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Southside Dining Week returns in September for its biggest year yet, with more than 40 restaurants taking center stage during the week-long celebration of diverse cuisine.

The fourth annual dining week, presented by North Shore Bank, will begin Sept. 28 and continue through Oct. 5, with participating restaurants offering a signature dish for $20 or less.

This year’s lineup of establishments encompasses more than 25 neighborhoods throughout Milwaukee’s South Side and surrounding suburbs, representing a wide variety of regional and international fare including American, Chinese, Filipino, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Mexican, Puerto Rican, soul food and more. Several cafes and breweries are also highlighted, as well as two ice cream shops.

Like last year’s event, the 2024 dining week will begin with a ”Live Band Kickoff” party at Zocalo Food Park, 636 S. 6th St., featuring live music from local performers, a pop-up makers market, collaborative art activities and more.

More than 20 vendors are set to sell clothes, jewelry, crafts and more in partnership with 414flea during the kickoff, scheduled for Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, artist Michael Cerda will paint a mural honoring Milwaukee’s vibrant communities and cultures. The mural will be created on a building adjacent to the food park.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

New this year, North Shore Bank’s Craft Cochera Cochera will offer kid-friendly art projects and activities. The first 50 guests will also receive free ice cream from Scratch Ice Cream and churros from Mazorca Tacos.

Other on-site food trucks, including Pallino Burger, SANDU, Ikigai Izakaya, Las Virellas, Modern Maki, Anytime Arepa, Hot Box Pizza and Ruby’s Bagels, will serve food and beverages during the event.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the restaurants and community members on the South Side for the fourth consecutive year,” said Alfredo Martin, area branch and community engagement manager for North Shore Bank. “This year, we are excited to showcase a range of new restaurants and diverse flavors that the south side has to offer, while also bringing family and friends together to enjoy culinary delights and a strong sense of community spirit. We have some amazing new additions to our Live Band Kick Off, so we encourage everyone to join us to celebrate the week.”

Southside Dining Week will showcase dozens of restaurants — new and old — including Cafe Corazon, Braise, Cielito Lindo and Vientiane Noodle Shop.

A full list of participating restaurants is available to view online. Additional restaurants are encouraged to join the lineup in the coming days and weeks.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.