Forage Kitchen Joining Public Market

Wisconsin-based chain to open first Milwaukee location this fall, replacing The Green Kitchen.

A new, health-focused vendor is on its way to Milwaukee Public Market, with plans to serve grain bowls, soups, salads and more using locally sourced ingredients.

Wisconsin-based Forage Kitchen plans to open this fall at the food hall, 400 N. Water St., replacing The Green Kitchen.

The Green Kitchen has operated for 16 years, serving a menu of custom-made salads, sandwiches and wraps from a 375-square-foot vendor stall across from Foltz Family Market. Its last day of service is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Like its predecessor, Forage Kitchen takes pride in its farm-to-fork philosophy.

“Forage Kitchen’s journey started in 2015, not long after I graduated from the University of Wisconsin,” said owner Henry Aschauer in a statement. “Nine years later, we are thrilled to bring satisfyingly delicious, locally sourced food to the Milwaukee Public Market community.”

With eight locations throughout Wisconsin and Illinois, Forage Kitchen partners with brands such as Carr Valley Cheese in LaValle, Flynn Creek Farm Produce in Verona and Rocket Baby Bakery in Wauwatosa to enhance its health-focused menu.

Existing locations specialize in seasonal grain bowls featuring a base of black rice, roasted vegetables and toppings like lentils, herbs, cabbage slaw and guacamole. Wraps, including chicken bacon Caesar and spring roll varieties, are also available, along with soups, salads and build-your-own offerings.

At its upcoming public market location, Forage Kitchen plans to debut an expanded menu of fresh juices and additional wraps, plus its own line of organic, functional beverages including kombucha and tepache made with Milwaukee’s own Rishi tea.

“Forage Kitchen’s connection to local farmers aligns perfectly with the public market vision,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2, in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome them and look forward to the fresh, wholesome meals they will bring to our community.”

Schwartz also extended “a heartfelt thank you to The Green Kitchen for their years of service to the public market community.”

The Green Kitchen replaced Field’s Best in 2008, early in the market’s operation. It was founded by Peter Engel, who also recently closed two stalls at 3rd Street Market Hall.

