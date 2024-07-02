Wisconsin Wins $49 Million Tech Hub Grant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A coalition of 15 organizations focused on making Wisconsin a leader in personalized health care will receive a $49 million federal grant.

The White House announced the “Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub” is one of 12 partnerships across the country selected to receive a federal grant. Wisconsin’s partnership, led by BioForward Wisconsin, was announced as one of 31 finalists in October from 370 applications.

The Wisconsin partnership includes organizations in Madison and Milwaukee in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. It is to work in three areas: imaging/theranostics (cancer diagnosing and treating), genomic and big data/analytics. The grant, according to a press release, is to boost research, expand lab space, increase coordination, expand workforce development and increase access to capital.

State officials said the grant and tech hub partnership would “create more than 30,000 jobs in the personalized medicine sector” and “$9 billion worth of economic development in Wisconsin in the first decade.”

“Today’s announcement is proof of what we as Wisconsinites have long known: We have world-class universities, a second-to-none workforce and a thriving private sector that will drive the next wave of American innovation. Make no mistake, this investment in the Badger State will create and support thousands of good paying jobs, grow our Made in Wisconsin economy, and revolutionize health care as we know it – helping people get the care they need earlier and faster,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin in a press release announcing the grant. “Today’s announcement recognizes our state’s rich history of innovation and manufacturing and doubles down on our state’s potential to be a major player in the next chapter of an up-and-coming industry.”

Baldwin publicly advocated for the grant for the past two years. The grant was funded by the CHIPS Act and administered by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

“The Phase 2 award is a pivotal opportunity for Wisconsin to demonstrate the breadth of our biohealth industry and the strength of our statewide manufacturing capabilities,” said BioForward CEO Lisa Johnson. “In Wisconsin, we excel at both innovation and execution. This EDA tech hub initiative will enable us to contribute significantly to the EDA’s goals of enhancing economic and national security, as well as maintaining our competitive edge on a global scale.”

Organizations in the partnership include the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the University of Wisconsin System Administration, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, GE HealthCare, Rockwell Automation, Exact Sciences Corporation, BioForward Wisconsin, Employ Milwaukee, Accuray, Plexus, WRTP/BIG STEP, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Madison Area Technical College, the Madison Regional Economic Partnership and M7.

“Every American deserves the opportunity to thrive, no matter where they live. Today’s announcement that the Department of Commerce is investing $504 million in Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs across the country will ensure that the benefits of the industries of the future – from artificial intelligence and clean energy, to biotechnology and more – are shared with communities that have been overlooked for far too long, including rural, Tribal, industrial, and disadvantaged communities,” said Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement. “These Tech Hubs will give regions across our nation the resources and opportunities necessary to lead in the economy of tomorrow while creating good-paying jobs for American workers.”

“I’m grateful to President [Joe Biden], U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, and our federal partners for seeing the potential and promise in Wisconsin’s biotech industry and working tirelessly to help us secure these critical investments to accelerate research, grow our workforce and economy, and continue building a multi-billion-dollar industry that supports tens of thousands of jobs across our state,” said Governor Tony Evers.

An EDA fact sheet says five projects would be implemented with the grant: the creation of a data ecosystem that accelerates the biohealth product development, the deployment of mobile health cancer screening and referral fleets in underserved communities, using AI and data techniques to integrate new technologies and prepare manufacturers for future demand for theranostics and personalized medicine, developing a workforce skilled in the components of the new technologies and “synergizing initiatives” throughout the hub.

Other winning partnerships were announced in Colorado, Montana, Indiana, Illinois, Nevada, New Hampshire, Miami, Tulsa, Akron, Ohio, New York and South Carolina. Areas of focus include quantum computing, remote sensing, biomanufacturing, corn fermentation, lithium extraction, secure electrical grid development, biofabrication and autonomous pipeline inspection.

Milwaukee remains one of 22 finalists for a $50 million manufacturing-focused EDA grant through its Distressed Area Compete pilot program. Winners have yet to be announced. Biden, in December, visited Milwaukee to announce the city’s partnership was a finalist. The application leaders are lining up approvals to develop a new building in the 30th Street Corridor.