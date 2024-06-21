La Guelaguetza Replacing Marta’s Tamales

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Just eight months after launching its second brick-and-mortar restaurant on National Avenue, La Guelaguetza has opened yet another location. This time, in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.

The taqueria’s name is certainly a mouthful, but so are its traditional menu items. And while some customers may struggle with the pronunciation (gay-la-get-za), they’ll find chowing down on tender tacos al pastor to be effortless, by comparison.

The restaurant, which also operates a fleet of food trucks and two brick-and-mortar locations, recently submitted a license application for 551 W. Becher St.

The building was most recently home to Marta’s Tamales, which opened in November 2023 and operated for just a few months before closing.

The former restaurant, led by Marta Lopez Salazar, was known for its tamales, of course, along with a variety of Mexican and Guatemalan dishes including tlayudas, pupusas and pollo asado.

Salazar confirmed the closure of its brick-and-mortar space to Urban Milwaukee earlier this week. Marta’s Tamales continues to operate a food truck, which can typically be found at 1023 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Like its predecessor, La Guelaguetza has roots in Mexican cuisine, but offers a distinct menu focusing on spit-roasted al pastor, carne asada and birria tacos, along with heartier options including burritos, tortas, quesadillas and more.

The family-owned business, led by Lucia Antonio Perez, got its start more than 10 years ago as a mobile operation. The restaurant has grown steadily since.

According to the license application, Perez has secured a one-year lease for the restaurant space, which is under the ownership of PGI Properties, LLC.

The entity lists Inderjeet Dhillon as its registered agent.

La Guelaguetza expects to generate approximately 90% of its revenue from food sales, with the remaining 10% from alcohol. The restaurant will also offer five amusement machines, bar seating and a dining room area, according to a floor plan.

A liquor license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee.

La Guelaguetza also maintains a locations at 1039 W. National Ave. and 3902 S. Whitnall Ave. (takeout only), and food trucks at 1620 S. 13th St. and 3050 S. 13th St.

Updates and special menu items are regularly posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page and website.

The mobile locations are known for their lively atmosphere — complemented by colorful lights and upbeat music. Patrons can often be observed dancing and socializing while waiting for and enjoying their meals.

Antonio Perez did not respond to a request for an interview.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.