New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Walker’s Point

Taqueria la Guelaguetza is continuing its Milwaukee growth with its first sit-down restaurant.

The new Walker’s Point restaurant is now open at 1039 W. National Ave., serving Mexican cuisine with a particular emphasis on regional Oaxacan dishes including mole and tlayuda.

In addition to its menu items, Guelaguetza also takes its name from Oaxaca — more specifically, the Guelaguetza Festival. Also known as Los lunes del cerro (Mondays on the hill), the annual celebration takes place during the final two weeks in July, honoring indigenous culture through traditional dress and dance. Guelaguetza is a Zapotec word meaning “offering” or “mutual cooperation.”

The family-owned business, led by Lucia Antonio Perez, got its start more than 10 years ago as a mobile operation, but has since expanded to include multiple food trucks and a takeout-only restaurant at 3902 S. Whitnall Ave.

Besides its Oaxacan dishes, Guelaguetza is perhaps best known for its tacos al pastor, featuring freshly-sliced meat straight from a flaming trompo. The restaurant also serves breakfast items, tortas, quesadillas, tostadas, sopes, burritos, carne asada, huaraches, menudo, papas rellenas and more, as well as a few American options such as hamburgers and french fries.

Beverages include a variety of aguas frescas, soda, tea and coffee. The restaurant also holds a liquor license, which was approved by the licenses committee on Sept. 26. At the meeting, Antonio Perez told the committee that she plans to operate as a service bar only, meaning diners are able to order alcoholic beverages along with restaurant meals, but cannot order or sit at a bar.

The National Avenue space was most recently occupied by Restaurante Mi Lindo Michoacán, which opened in August 2022 and focused on dishes from Michoacán, a state in southwestern Mexico.

Before moving into the building, Guelaguetza operated a food truck nearby, often capturing its future location in the background of promotional photos.

The new restaurant’s kitchen will double as a home base for Guelaguetza’s small fleet of food trucks, which pop up throughout the South Side and Waukesha. Exact times and locations are posted regularly to the business’s Facebook page.

The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout. Delivery orders can be placed by calling 414-810-0038. Taqueria la Guelaguetza is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight.

