New Mexican Restaurant in Walker’s Point

A new restaurant in Walker’s Point serves authentic dishes from Michoacán, a state in southwestern Mexico.

Restaurante Mi Lindo Michoacán opened about two weeks ago at 1039 W. National Ave. in the former El Sazón de Jalisco space.

Michoacán is known for its hearty cuisine, which includes carnitas, hominy-studded stews and endless varieties of tamales. Pasilla chiles, tomatillos, cotija cheese and fruit pastes are all staple ingredients in the dishes of Michoacán. The state is also Mexico’s top producer of avocados.

A menu listed on the restaurant’s license application lists chilaquiles and ranchero eggs as breakfast options. Main dishes include cecina Michoacana (salted pork), Obispo/Moronga/Rellena (blood sausage), tostada de ceviche, carnitas, fajitas, quesadillas and gorditas. A variety of tacos, flautas and burritos are available a la carte. Chips and salsa, guacamole, beans, rice and a selection of soups including menudo are also available.

The menu also offers dishes from the cuisines of other Mexican states including Mojarra (a type of fish) Veracruzana and Bisteca (steak) a la Mexicana. Birria, listed as a taco option at the restaurant, did not technically originate in Michoacán–Jalisco gets the credit for the dish. The states do share a border, resulting in natural spillover of the most popular dishes.

Restaurante Mi Lindo Michoacán is the latest in a series of restaurants that have opened in the building. Freddy’s, La Parilla, El Comedor and others previously operated in the space within the past decade.

The restaurant’s kitchen also serves as a base for numerous food trucks in the area.

The restaurant is located at street level on the corner of S. 8th St. and W. National Ave. The two-story building, built in the late 1800s, was formerly separate from its neighbor, 1035-1037 W. National Ave., but the two structures were combined at an unknown point, according to Wisconsin Historical Society records. A spacious dining room for the restaurant occupies the next-door address. The upper floors of the building are not in use.

Restaurante Mi Lindo Michoacán is open Wednesday through Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is closed on Tuesdays.